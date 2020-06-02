To the editor:
I am deeply concerned about the refusal of some Minnesotan Republican lawmakers to expand voting by mail at this time of a COVID-19 pandemic. We need the ability to vote safely without sacrificing our health. The reason for this refusal to keep us safe? Supposed voter fraud.
I have been doing a bit of research on the subject of voter fraud. The Brennan Center for Justice found that the incident rate for voter fraud is between 0.0003% and 0.0025%. It is more likely that an American would be struck by lightning than commit voter fraud. In May 2017, President Trump established the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. On Jan. 3, 2018 this commission was disbanded, having submitted no report of voter fraud. President George W. Bush’s Justice Department found no evidence of any organized effort to skew federal elections after a five-year effort.
On the other hand, voter suppression is alive and well. In some states poll places have been shut down, and ballots have been mailed to voters with an incorrect deadline. In Wisconsin, Americans for Prosperity, a conservative political advocacy group founded by the Koch brothers, sent many Democratic voters a mailing that gave an incorrect deadline for returning an absentee ballot, so that their ballots would be received too late to be counted. Department of Motor Vehicles’ departments have made it difficult to obtain a voter ID in minority neighborhoods. The number of days for early voting has been decreased. These are just a few of the ways that voting has been suppressed. The people most affected by these restrictions are the elderly, students, people of color and the disabled.
Minnesotan legislators, when you go into special session, I beg you at this time of uncertainty, when people have lost their jobs, have no health insurance, are having trouble paying rent, are going hungry, are getting sick with many dying, please stop worrying about voter fraud. Please, let us vote and please help your constituents.
Emily Nesvold
Northfield