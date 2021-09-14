Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West is introducing an educational and entertaining series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network. Thanks to our new conference room and its state-of-the-art technology, we are perfectly set up for this type of learning where we will meet a live presenter in their setting of their expertise.
Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for September:
• Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m.- FDR Presidential Library and Museum Join one of Senior Learning Network’s favorite presenters, Jeff Urbin, for his presentation titled “Books, Boots and Bridles: The Story of the Horse Back Librarians.” He will share information on a little-known program of the Roosevelt Administration’s WPA, the Pack Horse Library initiative. Its mission, carried out almost entirely by women, was to deliver and distribute reading materials to the far-off corners of Appalachia during the darkest hours of the Great Depression.
• Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.-Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Yellowstone Park. Many humans have a fascination with owls. Found across the globe, in almost every type of habitat, owls have managed to survive as a group for many years. What has allowed owls to thrive and become a vital part in the balance of nature? Using visual aids and a real, live owl, this program, “What’s all the hoot about owls?” will explore adaptations such as hearing and silent flight that make owls some of the top predators in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the world.
Calling all cribbage players
We are starting a Cribbage Group at Buckham West. Come to play whether you are a regular player, if it’s been a while and you want to brush up or if you just want to come and learn about the game. Organizational meet-up at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Game boards and cards will be provided. No cost or pre-registration necessary. Non-members are encouraged to come. Questions? Call Buckham West, 507-332-7357.
New member incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2021, we are kicking off a special Membership Drive beginning Sept. 1. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2021 and all of 2022 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last four months of 2021 and all of 2022. Look at this as a way to support this important non-profit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2022 membership year.
Fashions on Central
It’s that time of year again when our gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central, brings out the fashions for fall and winter. We are fully stocked with anything you need for those days when the temperature begins to drop. Fashions on Central, located in downtown
Faribault, is now open for shopping Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Medicare basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at Buckham West from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified State Health Insurance Program Counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event which is open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357.
Advance care planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Does this person know your wishes and have you put your thoughts in writing? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a Health Care Directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend this free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. This 2-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions as you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
• Session 1: Introduction to Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent
Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 10 to 11 a.m.
We will address the 6 W’s of advance care planning. Using the Honoring Choices Health Care Directive as a guide, we will discuss how to identify your health care agent and start an open conversation.
• Session 2: Completing Your Health Care Directive
Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Continuing the discussion with the Honoring Choices Health Care Directive, we will answer your questions and provide guidance as you complete a directive that reflects your wishes for health care decision making and treatment.
Pat Heydon is the coordinator for Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning for Faribault & Owatonna. Call her at 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register. Registration will not be handled through Buckham West.
Reminders
• Defensive Driving classes are being suspended again and this time it stretches out until the new year. Please contact your insurance agent if you have questions about your insurance discount.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. in the dining room, with the curbside meals being brought out immediately after the dining room meals are served.
• Update on face coverings- Rice County Public Health recommends wearing face coverings in indoor public setting by all individuals — vaccinated or not — in Rice County.
Buckham West suggests that their patrons wear a mask while indoors, but are not requiring it at this time. We will continue to monitor and follow mandates as they are handed down.