To the editor:
What’s going on with our post office? Many times our mail is not delivered until after 5 or even 6 o’clock. On a Recent Tuesday, the mail truck drove through our neighborhood late in the evening, delivering the mail to the East side or our block, and then did not return to deliver the last 8 houses on the West side. When I called the next morning to inquire as to why the mail was not delivered I was told that the driver had to quit at 7 p.m. I asked if the mail was then going to be delivered right away in the morning, I was told no, it would be delivered in the afternoon but I could stop down and pick it up. Tuesday, two weeks later, same thing, no mail to anyone in our neighborhood. I stopped and talked to the post master the next morning, and asked “when the mail was not delivered one day, could those houses get delivered first the next day”. I was told that had been done sometimes but it takes too long. I’m not sure why it would take longer to deliver those few that were missed and then complete the rest of the route.
Then on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 9 and 10, no mail to our area. Wednesday was Veterans Day so we have no delivery that day. Should we not expect that the mail will be delivered each day even if overtime is required? Many of us have prescriptions delivered by mail. The daily newspaper has time sensitive announcements, ie: funeral arrangements.
We appear to be the last houses on a route, so I would assume that other routes have the tail end of their deliveries also affected by this. We have lived in this house for 51 years, and have never experienced these delays.
Local post office needs to change their slogan from “Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night, stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds”, to “Got to Quit it’s 7p.m.”
Patricia Blackmer
Faribault