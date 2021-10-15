To editor:
A very sincere “Thank you” to a very helpful and generous Faribault man. I only know him as “Pete” and he shared his phone number in case I needed more help.
On Oct. 10, I had a trailer loaded with a lot of hay. One of the tires blew out. I went to a store in Faribault and bought two new rims with tires. Meanwhile, Pete and his boys went home to get everything needed to change tires on my trailer. Their generosity and many more positive qualities are very much appreciated. I cannot express enough how grateful I am to this man and his boys.
Faribault is fortunate to have them.
Thank you!
Lori Jones
Pine Island