Thanks to everyone who joined us last week to formally commemorate the Ribbon Cutting of our building expansion with an Open House celebration. There were over 150 of our members, donors and other guests in attendance. In addition to yours truly, the program featured Buckham West’s board chair, Isabell O’Connor, State Sen. John Jasinski and Reliance Bank President and capital campaign co-chair, Todd Markman.
Along with these speakers, there were also honored guests that participated in the actual Ribbon Cutting ceremony. They were: Paul Peanasky who is Faribault’s Parks and Rec Director, Scott Brown from the Met-Con Companies, Clarence “Andy” Anderson who was the other capital campaign co-chairman, Bob Hammer who was a former Buckham West board member and Brenda Johnson who is on staff at Buckham West.
This special event also gave us the opportunity to highlight two individuals who now have rooms in our new building named in their honor. First of all, it is important to recognize the Putrah Family. The option to make a gift and receive naming rights was available to all donors and the Putrahs chose to use this opportunity to name the Commons Area for their father, Dale E. Putrah. Their intention is to acknowledge the love that their father had for the community of Faribault and we are honored that they have decided that our project was one way that they could do this.
The second room has been named for former board member and capital campaign co-chair, Clarence “Andy” Anderson. The Anderson Room gives credit to a man who put his life on hold in order to assist in the fundraising efforts of our expansion. It is a small way for Buckham West to recognize the work that Andy has done for us!
Thanks also to Met-Con Companies and the Faribault Edward Jones Team for providing supper for those in attendance.
If you were not able to join us for this special event, please know that you are always welcome to stop in between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Fridays.
New Board Members Elected
Congratulations to Theresa Bromenshenkel, Sherri Eichhorn, George Galvin, Dave Jacobsen and Wally Wetzel who were elected to serve on the Buckham West Board of Directors at the Annual Membership Meeting held Dec. 11. We appreciate their willingness to serve.
In addition to these four Board members, the rest of the Board includes: Cathy Hoban, Julie Carver, Kenn Dubbels, Winnie Hughes, Kathryn Speulda, John Battles, Isabell O’Connor and our City Council liaison, Royal Ross. We look forward to another great year!
And on a special note, it is also important to bid farewell to outgoing Board members: Gloria Rodriguez, Irene Paquette and Dick Hora. We thank them all for their gift of time and tremendous service!
Holiday Closing Schedule
• Senior Dining- There will be no noon meal served or Meals on Wheels delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 24 (this is a change), Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
• Fashions on Central will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
• Buckham West- The coffee shop will be open in the morning of Christmas Eve Day, but we will close at noon. We will also be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Tax Benefits
It’s not unusual for people to wait until the end of the year to make their charitable donations. With just two weeks left in the year, it is time to think about making a contribution to the Buckham West building expansion. We are proud of the fact that we have raised over $1.8M since the beginning of the fundraising effort, but there are still additional funds needed in order to reach our target.
Problem Solved
Are you looking for Christmas gift ideas? How about purchasing a gift certificate for one of the services that we offer here at Buckham West! We have them for Senior Dining, Membership Dues, Foot Clinic and Fashions on Central.
Need another idea? Consider donating to the Celebrating Seniors Capital Campaign in honor of someone special. If this seems like the perfect solution for you, we can help you by stopping to see us. Problem solved!
Reminders:
• Just a reminder to our current senior center members that we would like to encourage you to get your membership renewal form in before the end of this year. This year’s membership dues are $40/single and $70/couple. Now is also a great time to become a new member!
• Buckham West Book Club does not meet in December.
• Too much stuff in your closets? Please consider donating your gently used clothing items to Fashions on Central located at 325 Central Ave in downtown Faribault. We accept donations Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Upcoming Trips
• Jackpot Junction, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 14 and 15. Brochure available. Includes $50 on Players card, Wednesday perks, and drawings. Cost is $75 including transportation and hotel room. Single rate is also available.
• Future planning in progress for: The Looney Lutherans, in “Livin’ La Vida Lutherans” on February 11,”Music Man” starring Ann Michaels as Marian at Chanhassen in early spring and a trip to Minnesota’s Arrowhead Country in late spring.