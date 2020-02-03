To the editor:
Amazingly, suggestions in the presidential campaign that we should have universal healthcare (which most, if not all, industrialized countries have) and that there is a need for safe affordable housing conjures up images of Castro's Cuba, Madura's Venezuela, Hitler's Germany and Stalin's Soviet Union. (Socialism-A dream or a nightmare?) Hitler and Stalin, tyrants who simple eliminated citizens who they didn't like or didn't trust, sending them to concentration camps or gulags where they died by the millions. This is outrageous but it follows a century old pattern of conservatives fighting child labor laws, rural electrification, unemployment insurance, medicare, medicaid, social security, minimum wages, safe food and drinking water, human rights and women's rights to name a few.
A few examples:
A company doctor working for industry groups that were defending child labor in 1916 testified:"Eleven hours work a day is not excessive for a 12-year old girl." It took decades for child labor laws to be enacted.
President Eisenhower's Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare, Oveta Culp Hobby, denounced a Democratic plan to provide free polio vaccines to children as a 'backdoor' leading to socialized medicine. (I think my mother, a staunch Republican, was quite glad I received the vaccine. Polio was a mother's nightmare in the mid-20th century.)
When President Harry Truman proposed a national health insurance program in 1945, the American Medical Association condemned it as 'socialized medicine' and labeled Truman's White House staffers "followers of the Moscow party line."
President Reagan spoke out vigorously against Medicare, now the basis of healthcare for seniors.
Let's ensure that our system of capitalism allows all to thrive. That all work has dignity and pays a living wage, and that all of our citizens have adequate health care and affordable housing.
Socialism? Not to worry. The United States is less socialistic than most (all?) developed countries and has millions of people who are constantly 'on guard' against its further encroachment!
And remember; It's politics, it's not personal.
Bill Hein
Faribault