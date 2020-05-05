To the editor:
In response to Ms. McCoy's letter, I would just like to clarify that I get my information from credible sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota Department of Health, World Health Organization and the Infectious Disease Committee I currently serve on.
I don't need to rely on what you call the propaganda machine of mainstream media — A statement which is highly political I might add. I also listen closely to what Gov. Walz says as well as the experts he is getting his information from. I also watch the live broadcasts from the White House and hear for myself some of the insane things President Trump says.
You mention Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Brix in your letter but you fail to comment on the fact that Dr. Fauci has repeated disagreed, publicly, with President Trump and many of his decisions.
While I don't have blind allegiance as you suggest, I am a proud Democrat and I will do everything in my power to see that Donald Trump is a one-term president.
Feel free to disagree with me Ms. McCoy, after all, it's a free country and you have that right.
Linda Mueller
Faribault