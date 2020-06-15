Hello, residents of Faribault. I have been your police chief for almost eight years and have never submitted a letter to the editor but felt compelled after all the nationwide unrest.
From the age of 14, I decided I wanted to be a police officer. My desire came from my admiration for an uncle who worked as a St. Paul police officer. I take my oath very seriously and always feel a sense of pride wearing the badge. I think of police as the “shield” that charges into dangerous situations to save those in need. I know that I and my many partners over my career have made a positive impact and literally saved lives.
Several times, I was reinvigorated after receiving a heartfelt call from a person stating their life was positively altered by police during a time of need when they were on a destructive course. I am in my 31st year in police work and have observed systemic changes after periods of turmoil related to significant events like the assault on Rodney King and now, the death of George Floyd.
Support for law enforcement has vacillated in the court of public opinion over the years. Only weeks ago, police officers were lumped in with the heroes of health care personnel, firefighters and EMS as they responded to COVID cases without hesitation. Year after year, police have been asked to take on more social problems, manage mental health calls, and solve deep-seated social issues. These specific issues cannot be resolved by police only, and we have always welcomed input and assistance from social services and any mental health partners as these situations are not criminal. The police, however, are still the ones asked many times to respond alone to solve these complex issues.
What happened to George Floyd was wrong in every sense and I do not know a police officer that doesn’t agree. His death was tragic; inappropriate techniques and tactics were used that were reckless and criminal. The fact is law enforcement agrees with the protesters and further agrees there is a need to make sure this never happens again to anyone across our nation. The behavior of a few should not reflect on the entire group of women and men that put on the uniform.
I know the past couple weeks have taken a heavy toll on our officers as they are truly compassionate and honorable officers that genuinely care about the community they serve. They have been labeled negatively in the national narrative along with every other person who wears a badge. It appears to be a movement to paint everyone the same negative light, which is disheartening as this does not occur on this scale in any other profession even though we all draw candidates from the flawed human race. Because of this incident, law enforcement must regain the public’s trust and some reforms are appropriate.
The outpouring of support from our Faribault community has been overwhelming and I truly appreciate our residents and businesses that have gone out of their way to let our staff know they were thinking about our women and men who wear the police uniform. I am grateful residents have responded with protest and positive demands for change and not with anarchy and destruction to our community.
Because of the incident that occurred in Minneapolis, police across the nation and specifically in Minnesota are under the microscope to bring reforms to the profession. I was on a conference call this week with the Minnesota Chiefs of Police organization. While I agree that some reforms are appropriate, I truly hope a sense of calm occurs and we approach changes across Minnesota with common sense.
I am unable to explain why some jurisdictions are rushing to drastic public safety transformations without a thoughtful plan that truly protects their residents. Some of the potential reforms being suggested are changes in use-of-force procedures and, I am fine with this as FPD already trains on techniques that do not allow what happened in Minneapolis to occur. Another common-sense approach is to mandate a duty to intercede. This makes sense and requires all officers to intervene if they see something from a fellow officer that is beyond being objectively reasonable. Faribault officers were given those marching orders long before Floyd’s death and I again support formalizing these unwavering expectations.
Another potential change is the removal of an “arbitrary” arbitration process. Many chiefs and sheriffs across Minnesota have struggled with this current system to remove a problem officer and I support a move toward a judge review process rather than a flip of the coin arbitration process which is inherently designed to be flawed. Other discussion points are prosecutorial reform on deadly force incidents, oversight at the POST Board and within the community which is slightly more complex and often involves politics.
There is talk, but I am not sure if this will be part of the reform, that police officers need help to navigate the collective trauma they observe. On many calls, we see the best of humanity, but police also see evil and things that mark their souls and it isn’t always a healthy profession. My administration and various community partners have raised some funds and we will be setting up time in the next couple months to allow all sworn staff to meet with a trained professional. Conversations are designed to be voluntary, confidential and provide resources to help any officers that may be in need. We need to support our staff to keep officers healthy and grounded as they work through a career filled with difficult calls-for-service.
Finally, I simply want to thank our Faribault community for rallying around our department and know this is a special place and the men and women of FPD are proud to serve everyone with impartiality and professionalism.