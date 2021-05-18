To the editor:
The first question that comes to mind is how can this proposed facility possibly cost this much. Can anyone imagine that this would cost the equivalent of constructing 65 $750,000 houses? $49 million breaks down to $720 for every man, woman and child who lives in Rice County.
Steele County built a facility that now has “vastly more space than it needs” and is willing to partner with Rice County to house longer term prisoners. Sheriff Troy Dunn estimated a cost of $500,000 a year to move long term offenders. At that rate it would take 98 years to equal the building cost of $49M. As board member Purfeerst points out, jail populations are trending down. Steele County has seen this, and this partnership makes sense.
The only argument mentioned in the paper was that having prisoners serve time in Owatonna would hamper prisoner work release programs and family visitation. If there are in fact many other issues that make it necessary to build a new facility here, then there has to be a less costly building option, such as a jail only for long term incarceration prisoners, leaving law enforcement facility and short term jail where it is.
On May 15, we will all need to have paid our first half real-estate taxes. Note that our 2021 tax due is 35.6% higher then just 4 years ago in 2017. A decision of this magnitude, which would again add significantly to the local tax burden, should be made with consensus of all five board members (3-2 is pretty much an even split), or better yet put to a vote in the general election.
Dennis Blackmer
Faribault