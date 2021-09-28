Rice County Public Health has announced its Flu Shot Clinic schedule for 2021 which includes one adult Flu Shot Clinic at Buckham West from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
If you are receiving Medicare or MA, there will not be any out of pocket cost for you and your paperwork will be filed. Please bring your Medicare card with you. This shot clinic is open to all area adults with no appointment needed.
Also, while the flu shot clinic is happening, nursing students from St Olaf College will be here to provide blood pressure checks as well as education regarding COVID-19 vs seasonal flu.
Advance care planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a Health Care Directive. This two-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions as you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
• Session 1: Introduction to Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent
Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 10-11 a.m.
• Session 2: Completing Your Health Care Directive
Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 10-11 a.m.
Pat Heydon is the coordinator for Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning for Faribault & Owatonna. Call her at 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register for this free class. Registration will not be handled through Buckham West.
Senior learning network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next two sessions:
• Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.- Scotts Bluff National Monument
"Nebraska, honestly, it's not for everyone." However, there's a real gem of a natural area and historic site along the North Platte River in western Nebraska. Learn what there is to see and do at Scotts Bluff National Monument. Ponder the travels of the pioneers who saw the bluffs here as a landmark on their travels to Oregon, California and the Salt Lake Valley of Utah. Discover some unique geology. Enjoy the scenery of the North Platte River Valley from the summit of the bluff.
• Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. - Hearst Castle: “From Campsite to Castle” Julia Morgan, Architect
Julia Morgan designed nearly 700 buildings, more than any other architect of the 20th century including the infamous Hearst Castle. The castle’s construction became one of the longest and most fascinating collaborations between architect and client, William Randolph Hearst. Join us in a unique presentation with a guide from Hearst Castle who highlights the achievements of the architect and the fascinating, 28 year-long building process of the estate.
Showcasing a miniature model of the castle and several historic images, we will see the transformation from a small bungalow on Hearst’s family’s campsite to the amazing “castle” it is today.
Calling all cribbage players
We are starting a Cribbage Group at Buckham West! Come to play whether you are a regular player, if it’s been a while and you want to brush up or if you just want to come and learn about the game. The group will be meeting weekly on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Game boards and cards will be provided. This is a member only activity and has no cost or pre-registration necessary.
New member incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2021, we are kicking off a special Membership Drive beginning Sept. 1. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2021 and all of 2022 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last four months of 2021 and all of 2022. Look at this as a way to support this important non-profit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2022 membership year.
Health insurance counseling
We have been informed by the staff at the Senior Linkage Line that they will not be doing any in-person or virtual health insurance counseling appointments until Jan. 1. This timing is directly related to the 2021 open enrollment period. Because of their large caseload and staffing shortage, they will only be doing these appointments via telephone. If you are planning on making changes on your insurance during open enrollment, you are encouraged to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433. They will be able to assist you with this process in the same way as if you were with them in person!
Fashions on Central
It's that time of year again when our gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central, brings out the fashions for fall and winter. We are fully stocked with anything you need for those days when the temperature begins to drop. Fashions on Central, located in downtown Faribault, is now open for shopping Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reminders
• Openings remain for the upcoming “Medicare Basics” class scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4. This is a free event which is open to the public. Call 332-7357 to register.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services are based on your ability to pay.
• Defensive Driving classes are being suspended again and this time it stretches out until the new year. Please contact your insurance agent if you have questions about your insurance discount.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. in the dining room, with the curbside meals being brought out immediately after the dining room meals are served.