Following Jesus requires perseverance. This is a bitter pill to swallow. A tough word to accept. We’ve bought into a lie that following Christ will make life progressively better, remove every obstacle and protect us from suffering. Not so.
Jesus endured a cruel cross and any committed disciple of his will ultimately face a cross of “little deaths” of their own. Yet, through the power of resurrection, Jesus ultimately triumphed over the cruelty of the cross and was crowned as a Victor King. In this story lies the call and hope of the saints of God. We who embrace the cross of living by faith in Jesus, trusting him wholeheartedly, giving ourselves to him completely, dying to our sin and selfishness daily will ultimately be victorious- in this life and the next. No cross, no crown.
My spiritual forefathers include John and Charles Wesley. God raised them up in 18th century England to lead a movement of spiritual revival called Methodism. Their legacy continues to shape us and impact the world. Yet, they endured much hardship, suffering, and opposition. They challenged the spiritual malaise of the 18th century Anglican Church into which they were born. They called their listeners to a deeper life of faith and greater obedience to the call of Christ and suffered scorn for it. Jesus had promised his disciples that they would experience opposition to their ministry, “In the world you will face persecution. But take courage; I have conquered the world.” (John 16:33) I’m sure these words of Jesus encouraged the Wesley’s to keep on keeping on, persevering through obstacles and opposition, with their eyes focused and fixed on the prize of their eternal reward.
November 1 is All Saints’ Day, a day to remember that we are a part of a communion of saints. We live our lives of faith surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses, God’s faithful who lived by faith and have gone on to their eternal reward. In this company of holy people (saint means “holy ones”), we have examples to follow, companions in prayer and encouragement on which to lean, and an eternal hope to which we can aspire. In particular, we have those who have passed from death to life whose memory we frequently call to mind. All of these saints are a great source of great consolation and encouragement to us as we continue to journey by faith on this side of heaven.
So, in imitation of the saints who have gone before us, let us keep keeping on living by faith. Let us dare to dig into God and his promises. Let us pray fervently and serve selflessly and witness winsomely. And let us keep our eyes on our Risen Lord and the company of the saints who worship him eternally and who cheer us on. And let us persevere until we breath our last breath for the glory of God and the victory promised in Christ is fulfilled.