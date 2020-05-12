To the editor:
Voters beware! Election integrity is being threatened in America. Political activists are using COVID-19 as an excuse to push for universal statewide vote by mail and vote online policies. Minnesotans can already stay safely at home to vote. It’s called absentee balloting.
The Minnesota Voter’s Alliance issued a statement against mail-in balloting: “Minnesota already has a smooth-running, no-excuse absentee ballot system. Any person who prefers to avoid the polling place on election day can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them and then send that ballot by mail to be counted. Voting by absentee ballot can be done as early as 46 days before election day.”
Minnesota was allocated $14 million from the Federal CARES Act for election security measures. Secretary of State Steve Simon and followers want to use those funds to implement mail-in balloting in Minnesota. A better use would be to update the current voter rolls. A state-wide mail-in ballot system will manipulate the voting process as safeguards can be waived by governors through executive action.
Absentee ballots require a voter’s identity, signature and a witness — to protect the election integrity. Waiving these safeguards open the door to voter fraud, ballot tampering and ballet duplicating. Additionally, counting millions of ballots could require weeks to complete. Finding secure and adequate storage that is monitorable 24/7 by trained election officials during that duration presents additional concerns.
As an election judge, I am willing to wear my mask and gloves to work the polls during the 2020 primary and general election. Voters who want to cast their ballots will do the same.
For those who want to stay home, an absentee ballot is the best solution.
Lynda Boudreau
Faribault