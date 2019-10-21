The “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” is a new fundraiser scheduled for the 2019 holiday season, with all proceeds being used to support the programs and services of Buckham West. The pop-up shop will be located inside Buckham West and will open for one full week beginning in late November.
In order to stock the shop, we are now soliciting donations from Buckham West members, along with supportive community members. These donated items will then be priced, displayed and sold during the week long store operation. Items that we are looking for include:
• Newly purchased or unused store-bought items
• Gift certificates to local stores or restaurants
• Handmade crafts and gifts for home or personal use
• Stocking stuffers
• Items identified and priced just right for youngsters to buy for a special adult in their life.
• Bundles or baskets of themed items (for example home décor, holiday, hobbies, etc.)
In order to have artisan and boutique quality items, we will not accept previously opened or used items. We also will not be selling clothing at this event, but would always be happy to accept donations of clothes at Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store.
Please drop off your donated gift shop items to Buckham West no later than November 22nd. If you have questions, call us at 332-7357.
Cancelling flu shots
Due to a lack of vaccine at this time, Rice County Public Health has notified us that they are cancelling their second Flu Shot Clinic which was scheduled for November 1st at Buckham West. For those that have not yet had their flu shot, please check in with a local pharmacy or your doctor’s office. It is suggested that you call in advance in order to make sure that they have vaccine in stock.
Volunteers Needed
The City of Faribault is seeking enthusiastic community members to join one or more of their boards and commissions, which help with setting policies and shaping the community. The City will be holding an Open House on Tuesday, October 29th from 5 — 7 p.m. at Buckham West in the main lobby area.
Representatives from each board and commission will be available to answer any questions you may have. With a wide variety of meeting schedules, there’s likely a board or commission that meets both your interests and availability. Board and Commission members are appointed by the City Council.
Members volunteer their time to provide advisory services to the City. Some groups also have duties defined in state law. Applications will at the Open House and are also available on-line at Faribault.org.
School Levy Info Meeting
In order to provide an opportunity for our members and others to learn about the Faribault Public School’s upcoming levy vote, Buckham West has invited school leadership to give a presentation about the specifics of this vote. This program will be held in the new Buckham West conference room on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m.
At its July 22, 2019 meeting, the Faribault School Board voted unanimously to authorize a special election on Tuesday, November 5 for the community to vote on two ballot questions for an operating levy.
The presentation at Buckham West will answer these questions and more:
• Where will the levy money go?
• What is the tax impact?
• How does Faribault compare to other districts?
• When and where will you go to vote?
This event is free and open to the community, with no pre-registration necessary.
Membership Scholarships
The membership incentive continues through the month of October for any new member. Any individual 50 years and older can join our organization for the rest of 2019 and all of 2020 for a special rate.
Can’t afford it this year? Don’t worry — because we have a scholarship program to help pay your dues. Please ask Mona for more information.
Open Enrollment Period
Beginning October 15 through December 7, 2019 the Open Enrollment period begins for the Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Medicare Part D). A trained health insurance counselor will be available at Buckham West to assist individuals who have questions, want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the Open Enrollment period. Individual appointments can be made by calling 332-7357. There is no cost or membership necessary to access this service.
Reminders:
• Fashions on Central currently has clothes for fall and winter. Stop in often to see the latest sales and to find out what is new.
• Book Club meets on Monday, October 28th at 9:30 a.m.
Upcoming Trips
• MN Landscape Arboretum on Wed., Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Beautifully decorated for fall and Halloween, cost is $52 which includes motorcoach transportation, tram ride and admission. Lunch on your own from the Arboretum Café.
• Jackpot Junction on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 12 and 13. $75 includes hotel and transportation. Casino pays $50 and senior perks on Player’s Card.
• Church Basement Ladies, “Hark! The Basement Ladies Sing” on Friday, Dec. 20 from 10:30-4:30 p.m. at the Ames Center. Cost is $70 includes lunch at Old Country Buffet, performance and motorcoach transportation.
• Branson on Nov. 7-11 and Nashville on Nov. 14-19.