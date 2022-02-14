Identifying insects can be difficult. They are small, often fast moving, and many of us like to keep our distance from little creepy-crawlies.
But being able to identify them can be important for several reasons. Identifying insects — or at least narrowing down the suspects — is important to properly address them. Having an idea of what you are seeing can aid in communicating with agronomists, gardeners, lawn care services or other agriculture and horticulture professionals.
There are several phone and computer apps that can help you identify insects, plants, and other organisms, but using an app is not always convenient or practical. Your local Extension educator can also assist in identification if you can snap a picture or bring specimens into the office. But being able to generally identify insects on your own can be useful.
Sometimes people call in with questions about what they think is a beetle, but it actually turns out to be a stink bug. Or one might mistake a sawfly larva for a caterpillar.
Insects can mimic one another and look very similar. There are a number of flies that have black and yellow stripes and are easily mistaken for bees. Sometimes people mistake wasps for honey bees, and vice versa.
These creatures would be managed quite differently depending on their true identity. This is one reason why it is important to be on the same page with horticulture or agriculture professionals.
Another reason insect identification can be tricky is that some of our common names can be misleading. Fireflies and lady bugs are actually beetles. Sawflies are actually more closely related to wasps than flies. The list of confusing common names goes on and on.
Becoming more practiced in identifying insects and understanding their biology can help us overcome some of the corners that misleading common names can back us into.
If you would like to learn some tricks and tips to improve your insect identification skills, there is an upcoming webinar that might interest you. Local Extension educators Shane Bugeja and Claire LaCanne will provide guidance for identifying insects commonly found in the yard and garden at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
This session is part of the third annual Gardening from the Ground Up webinar series offered by UMN Extension. Other series topics include:
• How environmental factors affect nutrient management (Tuesday, Feb. 22)
• Building a resilient garden (Wednesday, Feb. 23)
• How not to kill your tree (Friday, Feb. 25)
To join us for all or one of these webinars, please go to z.umn.edu/GardenUp to register. Pre-registration is required to receive the webinar link. Recordings of the webinars will be sent out at the conclusion of the series.