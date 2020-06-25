I was asked to write one final column, so I knew I needed to write a great one.
It has been a joy writing this column for the Daily News for the past four years. Once you write one good one, then the readers want another good one thirty days later. I have been an educator for the past 43 years, but I chose to put the focus on real life and many readers have let me know they appreciated me sharing my thoughts with them.
For the past 11 years I have pedaled an ordinary bike almost daily from late March until we had more than two inches of snow on the ground. As of this column, I have ridden my bike over 29,000 miles through all kinds of conditions. To average nearly 3,000 miles a year, the rider can’t take too many days off. The bike was my one constant through five years as a caregiver. No matter how bleak the world looked when I got on the bike, it always looked better after 75 minutes on my bike. Nearly all of my miles have been on trails. Even though I wear a helmet, I don’t have enough courage to get on the roads and match up with cars and trucks. All trails have mile markers for each mile. It gives you an idea of how far you have pedaled, and on the way back, the mile markers tell you how far it is back to where you started.
In my life I can think of several major mile markers that will forever impact me. Certainly, leaving home to go off to college for the first time was a huge mile marker. I left the safety of the only home I had ever known to move into a dorm room on a large college campus. I know I missed my family and my mother’s cooking, but many of the relationships that I formed as a student and an athlete were lifelong and treasured. I can remember getting married, the births of each of my four children, their high school graduations and going off to college. Each was different and I know that those mile markers were cherished by me. The death of both of my parents near Christmas and then the death of my only sister on her birthday a few years ago were each mile markers in my life and big losses for me.
As I finish my last days of professional work, I look back at all of the mile markers in my career.
Nearly all of the memories were pleasant as were the staff and students that I crossed paths with during that time. It was a joy to help students and staff chase their dreams during that time. As I was signing diplomas for the last time at the end of May, I thought of all of the diplomas that had my name on them. If you are counting, I hand-signed 15,179 diplomas in my 34 years as a principal. Anything that went to a student was hand-signed by me.
I now look ahead; I have some great new mile markers. I have four grandchildren in my life and a wonderful new wife in Donna. We plan to drink good coffee, walk, swing dance, ride bikes and hopefully spend a portion of the winters where we can see green grass. Thanks to Bethlehem Academy for four years of positive mile markers.
I hope to see you on a bike trail or in a coffee shop down the road. God bless you and “Nice bike!”