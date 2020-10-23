To the editor:
My personality is flawed. I suspect, if you're honest, you could admit the same about your personality. Logically then, by extension, all candidates running for office any election cycle have flawed personalities, including Joe Biden and Donald Trump. What that means is any personality flaws you identify in either candidate for president shouldn't solely determine who you vote for.
What standards should you then use? I would suggest using each person's stand on issues important to you, what their accomplishments have been while in office, whether they have kept their promises, and what they intend to do if elected. This will take some investigative work on your part to discover their platform. In other words, vote for a candidate and not just against a candidate.
Don't let your country down by not voting this year. Instead vote for the flawed candidate that best represents what you think is important to you individually, to your family and to our country.
Rod LeVake
Faribault