To the editor:
This Nov. 3, the voters will have a choice to vote for a couple of conservatives, Richard Olson and Bradley Olson. Our top priorities would focus on four important issues for the Faribault School District and the community.
First priority should always be the improvement of student achievement with monies available to us. We would like to see more public input in fiscal and educational issues of our great school district.
Second priority must deal with the behavioral and safety issues in our school district. The district must allow for blended, flexible use of funding streams in education and mental health services. Improve staffing ratios to allow for the delivery of a full range of services and effective school community partnerships.
Third priority would allow the parents to use vouchers to help them choose the best school for their children. Some important points are allowing choice is good for student’s safety, increases parental satisfaction and involvement, and gives students an education tailored to their needs, leads to higher graduation rates, makes schools more accountable and makes education dollars go farther.
Finally, my fourth priority would be to continue and strengthen the sports cooperative with other schools. Sports are a critical element in the development of the student. It would be a mistake for the current school board to end or increase fees on the existing sports cooperative.
Richard Olson
Faribault
This letter is a paid political endorsement.