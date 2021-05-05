Over the past couple of months, Faribault Public Schools has been busy preparing plans for this summer and next fall with the intent of accelerating learning and responding to the social-emotional and academic needs of students. They have faced unprecedented challenges to their learning during the pandemic, and we will provide the extra support some students will need to help them get back on track through the upgrades we will roll out as part of our Falcons Forward plan.
As part of Falcons Forward, the school board approved hiring five additional social workers and two counselors to support the social-emotional needs of students. The school board also approved hiring eight additional elementary teachers and three middle school teachers. At the high school, we approved the hire of an additional family and consumer science teacher and a math/technology teacher. These hires will help reduce class sizes, allow our teachers to build stronger relationships with students, and in turn allow more 1-on-1 help with academics. We believe these additional opportunities for individualized learning and personalized instruction will have a positive impact on student learning and achievement.
Throughout the district, principals and building leaders are working hard to put together assessments that will measure the impact of these new hires. Our goal is to meet the social-emotional and academic needs of every student - Every Falcon, Every Day.
For a complete look at our Falcons Forward plan and the ways it will support our students over the next three years, go to faribault.k12.mn.us.
Summer STEAM is ready to roll once again this year. It will play a huge role in helping students catch up academically and also provide an enriching experience. So far, over 400 students have enrolled in the program and we expect more. If you are interested in having your child participate in Summer STEAM, please contact your building principal.
I want to say another big ‘thank you’ to our staff and our community. COVID-19 case numbers aren’t where they need to be to open schools five days a week, but they’ve declined significantly over the last four months because of healthy practices out in the community and by our staff members within our schools. You have done a lot of extra work and made sacrifices to allow education to continue during this difficult year and your efforts are appreciated. I’m confident the work we’ve done to face the challenges brought on by the pandemic have made us a stronger community and a stronger school district.