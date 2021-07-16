July is Parks and Recreation Month across the entire country. It is promoted and designated by the National Recreation and Parks Association. This year’s theme is Our Parks and Recreation Story.
The thought on this theme is to reminisce on how Parks and Recreation Programs have impacted our lives. We encourage people to go to the Faribault Parks and Recreation Facebook page and tell us your story. There are thousands of stories out there that can range from use of the parks system which can include using the facilities for picnics or reunions and sporting events. Then there are recreation programs. These can include participating in sports, camps or social events such as the concerts in the park series. Parks and Recreation programs enrich all of lives in so many ways that we might not even think of. Many of these memories are priceless to so many of us.
I would like to publicly recognize one of our retiring employees. David Pribbenow our adult program coordinator will be retiring at the end of July. David has been with the Parks and Recreation Department for 23 years. He has been a rock for our department. David’s responsibilities have included adult sports such as softball and volleyball. His youth programs have included football, tennis and golf. He has also worked with thousands of individuals and groups that may have rented facilities in any of the City facilities. David will be greatly missed but we wish him the very best in his retirement. If you see him around please wish him well in his next adventure.
This coming Wednesday, we ask everyone to come out to the Lakers baseball game at Bell Field. Not only have they been having a great season but we will have special guests at this game. Fox 9 Sports from the Twin Cities will be broadcasting the game live. They will be spending the day doing stories from around Faribault as well. These will all be shown throughout the game on Wednesday Night. Fox 9 will start the day doing live broadcasts for their early morning news and they will have sports and weather done live from Bell Field in the evening. This is a great opportunity to show off our community and be proud.
The Rice County Fair begins next week as well. Come on down to the park and enjoy all of the activities that the Fair Board has put together.
A large event that brings lots of participants to Faribault as well as some very exciting races will happen at the BMX track in South Alexander Park The last weekend in July. This will be a gold cup qualifier and a State race double points event. This event brings in racers and their families from the entire state as well as the upper Midwest. If you have never watched a BMX race this is your opportunity to see some great races.
As we continue to provide activities for the residents of Faribault and all of our visitors I have some good news. The new basketball court in Waupacuta Park should be completed by the end of this weekend. There will be two basketball courts and they will be color-coated. They are very nice looking. Our park system has seen a major increase in the number of basketball players this summer and we hope that this helps to spread some of the play our to yet another beautiful park in our system. Other improvements have included the upgrades at Slevin Park and the new picnic shelter that has been installed in Teepee Tonka Park.
Don’t forget to get started on your parade entry for the 85th Annual Pet Parade. This is scheduled for Aug. 12 with the theme of A Day at the Zoo. This is an opportunity to participate in a parade and show off your pets. The parade will begin at Second Avenue and Ninth Street NW and end at Central Park. Central Park will then be full of musical entertainment, games, activities and a performance by our own Spirit Team participants.