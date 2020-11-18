It continues to be a tough time for in-person activities of all kinds. As the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, we all are in constant search of activities that fulfill our need for human interaction. We all recognize the value that exercise, athletics, fine and performing arts, and the human connection that comes with being part of a team have in our lives. Yet, we find ourselves, again, attempting to accomplish these things from a distance.
When these types of in-person activities get interrupted, the education-based activities that Faribault Public Schools offers continue to provide valuable services to our student-athletes and coaches.
What are education-based activities? Our education-based activity programs (i.e. athletics, competitive activities, fine and performing arts) are an extension of our classrooms - our track, courts, fields, pools, rinks, etc. While winning is always our goal, it is not our purpose. Education-based activities recognize that 97% of our student-athletes will have a terminal experience at the conclusion of their high school career. That being the case, we believe that we have an obligation to provide our student-athletes with the skills, lessons, and mentorship that enhance the mission of our school and give our students the best opportunity to be successful.
When our first COVID-19 interruption occurred in the spring of 2020, the Faribault Public Schools Activities Department had four goals in mind when connecting with our student-athletes:
• Be empathetic;
• Display vulnerability;
• Get to know our student-athletes on a deeper level; and,
• Challenge GROWTH!
Our weeks consisted of team meetings, a head coach meeting with the Activities Director, intentional check-ins from the coaching staff to student-athletes (Google Meets or phone calls), head coach and coaching staff professional development time, and the distribution of sport-specific, individual workout plans.
As we gear up for another round of interrupted in-person activities, our programs will continue to connect students with impactful adults and education-based opportunities that challenge individuals and add value to their lives.
The term “education-based” doesn’t mean recreational or intramural. Our programs will continue to be competitive and offer opportunities for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level.
Our purpose, however, will always remain to enlarge the lives of others through the activities and athletic programs we offer.
I’m looking forward to seeing our students back competing and participating in-person. Do your part and stay safe.