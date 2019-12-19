It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Eggnog, Christmas cookies, Hallmark movies, Christmas trees and kissing that special someone under the hemiparasitic! Say ‘WHAT?’
Obligate hemiparasitc plants in the order Santalales – what is commonly known in English as mistletoe. Can you imagine singing those special Christmas carols like ‘Hemiparasitic and Holly’ or ‘Underneath the Hemiparasitic?’ Somehow, I think it would be difficult to sing let alone find a word to rhyme with hemiparasitic.
Mistletoe as it is commonly known is a species native to the British Isles and much of Europe. A separate species is found in southwest Spain and Southern Portugal as well as Morocco and southern Africa. There is also another species which can be found in Northern California.
Mistletoe species grow on a wide range of host trees and just by looking at the word ‘hemiparasitic’ that this growth isn’t exactly a good thing. Some of the side effects include reduced growth, stunting and loss of growth. Heavy infestations may also kill that host plant.
Wow … how’s that for holiday spirit?? But, let’s take a look at it from a different side – the tradition of kissing someone special underneath the mistletoe.
In some ancient culture’s mistletoe was prized for its healing properties. Greeks utilized it for its curing properties from everything from women’s health issues to spleen disorders. A Roman naturalist Pliny the Elder used it as a balm to treat epilepsy, ulcers and as an antidote for poisons.
It wasn’t until the 1st century A.D that the plants romantic overtones were started with the Celtic druids. They believed that since the plant could blossom even in the frozen winter, they came to view it as a sacred symbol of vivacity and fertility.
Norse mythology brings us another chapter of mistletoe. The story goes that the god Odin had a son named Baldur and was prophesized to die. Baldur’s mother, Frigg, was the goddess of love and went to all the animals and plants and begged them not to them not to harm her son. But Frigg neglected to consult the mistletoe and the scheming god Loki made an arrow from the plant and used is to kill Baldur. The myth goes on to tell us that they were able to resurrect Baldur from that dead and that Frigg then declared mistletoe a symbol of love and vowed to plant a kiss on everyone.
So, you may still be asking how and when did it make the jump from sacred herb to holiday decoration? Well, there are still many debates. From the research I did find (and there were pages and pages of it) that it first caught on in England among servants before it spread to the middle class. The early custom was men were allowed to steal a kiss from any woman caught standing under the mistletoe and another tradition instructed the would-be-kissers to pluck a single berry with each kiss and to stop the smooching once they were all gone.
Whew! That’s a lot of history (and that isn’t even one-half of it) to comprehend during this most wonderful time of the year. For me personally, I think I’ll just believe in the magic that the Christmas and New Year’s season brings.
Merry Christmas to all!