Did any readers watch the current president’s rally in Bemidji last Friday? It was televised on CSPAN while at the same time major networks were covering the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The usual “fake news” and “radical left” comments were made, however, this time he made a point of stating he likes “mean, tough leaders” like Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and Turkey’s Erdogan. He went on to say he thought it was a “beautiful sight” watching the Chinese military marching in lockstep during their military parade.
He also stated he liked the way our federal law enforcement officers walked arm in arm knocking protesters out of the way during the Washington, D.C., protests. He has stated several times at past rallies that he likes “tough” guys.
These words coming from a man who was born into privilege, avoided serving in the military, called those who have served in the military “losers” and who once identified himself politically as a Democrat and now identifies politically as a Republican. At some point, don’t you have to ask yourself is he interested at all in governing or does he just want to rule this country the same as the “mean tough leaders” he so admires?
Again, don’t you have to ask yourself, as President Ronald Reagan stated years ago, are you better off today than you were four years ago? Our national debt has increased by several trillion dollars, violent crime and social unrest have greatly increased, political partisanship seems to be at an all time high, and we have a president that still has not risen to the role as leader in combating COVID-19. Instead he shifts blame and responsibility from himself. With the deaths in the United States surpassing 200,000 and increasing, his response has been, “It is what it is.”
But why should that be surprising? That is what he has done his entire life. If you take the time to read his own books about himself and read what others who have known him for many years write about him why should we expect anything different?
Now we have former people from his administration speaking out against him such as Miles Taylor and most recently Olivia Troye. Remember he was going to “drain the swamp.” Look at how many former members of his administration have had criminal charges brought against them and the people that did stand up to him he fired. If you take the time to look, isn’t it obvious he has attempted to run our government the same way as his TV show, “The Apprentice”? He has succeeded in expanding “the swamp” and distrust of our federal government, hasn’t he?
Currently there is an organization named Republicans Voters Against Trump, founded by Sarah Longwell, a Republican political strategist and publisher, with a website at RVAT.org.
Many of the people speaking still identify as supporting Republican values but cannot in good conscience continue to support this president. Take some time and see what these people have to say. I believe there are many people across this country who feel the same way. What do you think?