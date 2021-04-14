What a difference a few years make!
During my five years as principal, the staff at Faribault High School has been dedicated to transforming the school into one of the most innovative in southeast Minnesota. Thanks to the great generosity of our community through the passage of the seven-period day levy, the systems we’re putting in place to support our students, and the partnerships we’re forming within the community, Faribault High School sits poised to become one of the premier schools in the state.
Over the past year, we have started new career pathways to better prepare our students for life after high school. Our pathways in the areas of Engineering and Manufacturing, Business and Technology, Health and Human services, and Agriculture, are transforming what school looks like for our students and our community. Students now have the opportunity to take up to eight additional classes during their high school career and better understand what opportunities are available for them after high school, with the goal of helping them be college and career ready upon graduation.
But the ways we support students goes far beyond the classes we offer. We’ve created a schoolwide instructional framework, Falcon P.R.I.D.E, that outlines expectations, equitable grading policies, restorative discipline practices, and a focus on digital well-being while utilizing technology. This framework helps ensure we are creating school-wide systems that work for everyone.
We’re also focused on finding even more ways to support our students not just academically, but socially and emotionally. We launched the Ninth Grade Academy to provide additional support for our freshmen, opened The Nest student store to provide clothing and supplies for students in need, expanded our highly successful AVID program, launched the “Start with Hello” initiative to promote a positive school culture, and added academic interventionists and a chemical health specialist to give students the support they need to be successful.
We’ve also fostered partnerships to ensure students can access the support they need throughout the community. We work with Allina Health, Carleton College, HealthFinders, Northfield HCI, Live More Today, Growing Up Healthy, the Faribault Chamber of Commerce, South Central College, Faribault Youth Investment and Fernbrook Family Center, among many others to provide opportunities and do what’s best for our kids.
I’m so proud of the good work being done by the people who are actually implementing these changes: teachers, counselors, paraprofessionals, secretaries, and other support staff. They are making a difference in the lives of the students and in our community.
This is an exciting time to be a Falcon. If you have any questions or would like a tour of Faribault High School or to meet with an administrator to discuss enrolling please reach out to us. And always remember: We Are Faribault!!!