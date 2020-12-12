There’s a lot of hustle and bustle at Christmas time! People full of cheer, presents under the Christmas tree, and a wonderful feel in the air. So much positive energy at Christmas time! But we can easily mistake this for true joy. How do we know if we have true joy? Ask yourself—does all of this excitement last past Christmas time? Or do you sink back into the everyday, ordinary, ho-hum existence? What about when life gets difficult? Can you find joy then? Amidst everything in our current world — global pandemic, unrest, masks, social distancing — can you still have joy in those times?
When it comes to finding joy in tough times, I think we can learn a lot from the life of Mary, the mother of Jesus. Specifically, I think we can learn from her song of praise found in Luke 1:46-55. Think about the context in which she sang this song. There was joy and celebration at the thought of bearing the Messiah. But imagine what other fears and concerns might have crossed her mind. What would Joseph think of her? How would her parents react? What about her marriage to Joseph? How would she explain this to her friends? Mary was experiencing something unexpected and unexplainable; how would she deal with this? Luke 1:46-55 reveals that she dealt with this unique situation with joy. She responded with praise to her God! What an incredible example to us, that during hard times, we can still find joy in God!
Notice with me a few reflections that Mary made in this song which helped her to develop this joy. First, she reflected on God’s blessings. As she began her song, we see her specifically focusing on how God had blessed her. She noted God’s blessings personally to her, in remembering her in her humble state, and universally through her, reflecting on God’s mercy to the generations of those who fear Him. Second, she reflected on God’s works. Mary took time to specifically focus on the wonderful works that God has done in the past by acting justly toward the wicked and kindly toward the lowly. These works are what gave her joy and confidence for the present and the future. Last, Mary reflected on God’s character as demonstrated to God’s people Israel.
She mentions God’s mercy, and how God does not forget to use mercy, and she mentions God’s faithfulness, to His promises. What an incredible song that Mary sings of joyful praise to God!
Mary was at a very similar place to where many of us are today. Uncertain times where we are not sure we can even explain what God is doing. Yet she leaves for us an incredible example. Instead of giving into worry, fear, and despair this Christmas, we can choose joy! We can choose Christmas joy, and celebrate the message that makes this joy possible—it is the message of Jesus, born as a baby and destined to save!