Endurance activities help you:
• Keep up with your grandchildren during a trip to the park.
• Dance to your favorite songs at the next family wedding.
• Shovel snow. Sweep the front step. Rake the yard and bag up the leaves.
Strength training will make it easier to:
• Lift your carry-on bag into the overhead bin of the airplane.
• Carry groceries in from the car.
• Pick up bags of mulch.
Balance exercises help you:
• Turn around quickly when you’re on a walk and hear a bicycle bell behind you.
• Walk along a cobblestone path without losing your balance.
• Stand on tiptoe to reach something on a top shelf.
Flexibility exercises make it easier to:
• Bend down to tie your shoes.
• Look over your shoulder as you’re backing out of the driveway.
• Stretch to clean hard to reach areas of the house.
Quick Tip
Regularly including all four types of exercise (Endurance activities, Strength training, Balance exercises, Flexibility exercises) will give you a wide range of real-life benefits.