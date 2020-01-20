Endurance activities help you:

• Keep up with your grandchildren during a trip to the park.

• Dance to your favorite songs at the next family wedding.

• Shovel snow. Sweep the front step. Rake the yard and bag up the leaves.

Strength training will make it easier to:

• Lift your carry-on bag into the overhead bin of the airplane.

• Carry groceries in from the car.

• Pick up bags of mulch.

Balance exercises help you:

• Turn around quickly when you’re on a walk and hear a bicycle bell behind you.

• Walk along a cobblestone path without losing your balance.

• Stand on tiptoe to reach something on a top shelf.

Flexibility exercises make it easier to:

• Bend down to tie your shoes.

• Look over your shoulder as you’re backing out of the driveway.

• Stretch to clean hard to reach areas of the house.

Quick Tip

Regularly including all four types of exercise (Endurance activities, Strength training, Balance exercises, Flexibility exercises) will give you a wide range of real-life benefits.

For more information on “Real Life Benefits of Physical Exercise” contact Gail Gilman, Family Life Consultant, M.Ed., C.F.C.S. and Professor Emeritus University of Minnesota at waldn001@umn.edu.

