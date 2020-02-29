The American Sleep Association reports that 50-70 million adults in the United States have a sleep disorder. Poor sleep is associated with several adverse health outcomes, including an elevated risk for musculoskeletal pain.
Though the exact mechanisms are not fully understood, the current research suggests the relationship between musculoskeletal pain and sleep disturbance is bi-directional. That is, individuals with a sleep disorder are more likely to develop a pain condition and people with pain are more likely to have trouble sleeping.
Chiropractic care has been studied in many populations where sleep deprivation is common—particularly in patients with fibromyalgia, a condition characterized by sleep disturbance, fatigue, and pain in several sites across the body. One such study published in 2000 reported that fibromyalgia patients who received 30 chiropractic treatments experienced substantial improvements with respect to pain intensity, fatigue, and sleep quality.
In a systematic review, researchers identified 15 studies that associated chiropractic care with benefits for patients with insomnia. For low back pain and neck pain, which are two of the most common sleep interfering chronic conditions, chiropractic management not only helps but it is recommended as a first levels of care in clinical guidelines worldwide.
Chiropractic offers the following to help with sleep troubles: manual therapies such as manipulation, mobilization, and soft-tissue work that can help relax the nervous system; nutritional approaches, including the use of supplements like melatonin, L-theanine, 5-HTP (5-hydroxy-tryptophan), and valerian root; weight management (obesity is a risk factor for insomnia); and education/advice on sleeping position, napping, relaxation methods (breathing exercises, mindful meditation), no “screen-time” prior to bed, pillow placement and size, and more.
Take Home Message: Chiropractic care helps manage pain arising from many conditions. Pain interferes with sleep. Sleep is necessary to avoid chronic, disabling conditions (like FM) and maintain a high quality of life, so seek chiropractic care first and sleep well tonight!