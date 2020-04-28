Summer is almost here and in a welcome sense of normalcy, there will be flower baskets beautifying the streets of downtown Faribault.
Once again it will be the responsibility of Buckham West to handle the watering of the baskets. Even though Buckham West is closed for the time being, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be looking for volunteers to help with this important project. Using a specially outfitted golf cart, Buckham West volunteers hit the streets early in the morning for an hour or two of work each day watering the baskets. If you are a morning person who wants to volunteer for this project we could use your help this summer.
Typically, we would have an informational meeting with all new and former volunteers and then I would match up folks based on their availability, but this year is definitely not typical! We are first looking for individuals, men or women, who are willing to help. It would be ideal if you would sign up with a spouse, family member or an acquaintance that you are comfortable with- no membership to Buckham West is required. This will help with the social distancing that we will try to keep. If you do not have your own partner, we will talk about ways to keep you safe. This may include using a mask.
In order to get a list of volunteers and work out the summer schedule, please send me your name and list of summer conflicts by calling me at 332-7357 or preferably by email to mkaiser@buckhamwest.org by May 15.
SAIL Exercise Program
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) is an evidence-based program designed to prevent falls and includes exercise classes, educational materials and self-assessments. The classes are designed specifically for older adults and focus on strength, balance, flexibility and aerobics. All exercises and aerobics can be done sitting or standing and are very adaptive. Classes consist of a warm up, aerobics, balance, strength, stretching, and an educational component. Performing exercises that improve strength, balance and fitness are the single most important activity that adults can do to stay active and reduce their chance of falling.
Buckham West has hosted the SAIL exercise classes in its building for over a year. Although the SAIL classes have been suspended during the building closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is now another way for you to participate in this program. If you have a computer or another internet device, you may access the SAIL classes virtually. Here’s how:
• Go to Catholic Charities home page at ccsomn.org
• Under Programs, look for the “Health and Wellness Programs Information and Registration” section
• At the top of this Wellness Programs page, you will see a link labeled “SAIL Class Now Available Online- Click Here”
• Look for the question that asks if you are a registered SAIL participant with CCSOMN. You may click yes if you have signed up or attended a class here at Buckham West. New registrants are welcome and will need to click the No button to get signed up.
• That’s it! Click the video and enjoy your workout!
Stimulus Check
With the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a person looks at their life and circumstances in a different way. We become grateful for what we have and often feel compelled to do something for others. Coming soon will be the stimulus money that we all will be receiving from the federal government. If you are in a financial position to do so, won’t you please consider sending a check to your favorite non-profit (hint, hint) or church. Since their doors are closed until further notice, these organizations will certainly be feeling the pinch financially. Thanks in advance for your consideration
Need some help?
If you are in need of resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look. But if you’re a senior or caregiver, I would highly suggest you start by calling the Senior LinkAge Line. The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at mnaging.org/advisor/SLL.
Carla Pearson, LSW, a senior and caregiver advocate for Three Rivers Community Action, is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. Carla has a large array of services that she can provide, including completing applications for various programs and also in working with those living with memory loss. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
Curbside Pickup Meal
In order to reduce contact there is no noon meal served in the Buckham West dining room until further notice. But don’t worry, because you may order and pick up a meal instead! (This is not a home delivery) For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the May menu on the Buckham West website buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.
Reminders:
• Buckham West is not open to the public until further notice. There will be staff here Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. answering the phones and assisting callers with resources and questions that they have. Please call us at 332-7357. Our website and Facebook page will also have updated information as needed.
• AARP Tax Aid program volunteers have canceled all tax appointments for this season.
• AARP’s 4 Hour Defensive Driving Class for May 6 has also now been canceled.
• No Jackpot Junction trip in May, please check back later to see about a July trip.
• “Music Man” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre on Wednesday, July 1 is still being planned.