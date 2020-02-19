It is one of my favorite days of the year — National Signing Day. At Faribault High School we recognize all student-athletes who are choosing to continue their athletic careers in the NCAA, NAIA or NJCAA.
Collegiate athletics allow student-athletes not only the opportunity to continue to participate in the sport they love, it provides them a chance to develop life-long friendships, enhance time management skills, and increased academic support as they pursue their degree. In addition to these benefits, participation in athletics allows students the opportunity to build a network of relationships that will help them as they begin their careers.
This winter, we recognized five Faribault High School student-athletes who have chosen to continue playing athletics as they pursue their degrees.
Olivia Williamson is headed out to the Ivy League to attend Brown University. Brown is a private, Ivy League research university located in Providence, Rhode Island. Olivia will continue her hockey career while she attends Brown. During her career here at FHS, Olivia has stood out as one of our top female athletes.
Rachel Bostwick is headed south to Dordt University in Iowa to continue her golf career. Rachel has been an exceptional leader at FHS serving as a Link Crew leader and multi-sport athlete in tennis and golf while managing a challenging academic schedule.
Mitchell Hanson has chosen to continue to participate in cross country as he attends the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Mitchell’s talents are endless. He is a gifted multi-sport athlete as well as a frequent talent in our fine arts and theatre programs. Mitchell has also been a participant in NHS and Science Olympiad.
Madie Skjeveland will attend Minnesota State University, Mankato to continue her track & field and cross country career. As a student-athlete, Madie holds just about every cross country record at FHS. Along with her athletic accomplishments, Madie has been involved in NHS and student council.
Sam Liffengren has decided to continue to participate in tennis as he attends Bethany Lutheran College. Like all of our student-athletes, Sam has a rigorous academic schedule that he manages along with his athletic commitment.
In my opinion, National Signing Day is not just for student-athletes signing Division 1 or 2 National Letters of Intent. National Signing Day is an opportunity for our athletic department to celebrate all student-athletes who are choosing to continue their athletic careers.
Let me assure you that the invaluable experience of playing NCAA, NAIA or NJCAA athletics is not reserved for only those who receive athletic scholarships. The opportunity to play sports in college is available to every student-athlete who walks through the doors of our building. And it makes me one proud AD to spend signing day with these FHS student-athletes. As they begin the next chapter of their lives, we will all have the opportunity to watch them continue to play the sports they love!