Snow Removal Service Offered
Buckham West is happy to announce new services that will be available through a partnership between Rice County and Family Service Rochester (FSR). These services will assist older adults and persons with disabilities to remain living in the homes they love. In the coming weeks, FSR will launch its first Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN) program with limited snow removal service for eligible Rice County residents.
As the program gets established, NHN will be adding addition chore services like yard work, assurance calls, handy work and more. Most services are provided by local volunteers who are matched with requests through the NHN program. NHN will be reaching out to area residents, local faith communities, businesses, service clubs, and other organizations to recruit volunteers.
For more information about the initial NHN snow removal service or to volunteer call 507-287-2010 or email office@familyservicerochester.org.
Give to the Max
Are you familiar with Give to the Max Day? Created in 2009, Give to the Max Day has become an annual tradition. Every year thousands of organizations and individuals generate donations and excitement for Minnesota causes that are working to improve the quality of life for all Minnesotans.
Once again Buckham West will be participating in Give to the Max Day, scheduled for November 14th. If you would like to make a donation to us, search for Buckham West on the GiveMN.org website. It is easy to make a secure gift online in the amount you desire. Thanks in advance for your generous donation!
Tax Prep Volunteers Needed
Buckham West will once again be hosting the AARP Tax-Aid program this coming tax season and are currently in need of individuals to volunteer to work in this program. The volunteers train during the months of December and January using a combination of classroom and one-on-one training as well as self-study. If you’d like to register as a Tax-Aide volunteer, simply complete the application on the Minnesota website, TaxAide-MN1.org.
Cancer Rehabilitation
Join us on Wednesday, Nov 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. for an evening of learning and interaction. Learn what cancer rehab is and how it can benefit you before, during and after cancer treatment.
• Before treatment, it can help build your overall strength and endurance.
• During cancer treatment, it can help you maintain mobility and reduce pain and discomfort.
• After treatment, rehabilitation can help you regain function, decrease fatigue and build strength.
Following the discussion, there will be an opportunity to participate in balance and grip strength testing and a demonstration on lymphedema supplies. To reserve a spot for this free presentation at Buckham West call 332-7357 or contact Jayd Sharpe, Courage Kenny, 507- 497-3890.
Pop-Up Shoppe
Buckham West’s “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” is a new shopping opportunity beginning on Saturday, Nov. 30th. In it you will find new items or handmade, artisan quality, items to purchase for yourself or to give as a gift.
We also will have a section priced just right for youngsters to shop for a special grown up in their life! So bring your child, grandchild or other youngster to the “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” and let them pick out a gift all on their own for mom or dad, teacher or grandparent.
In order to stock the shop, we are actively soliciting donations of newly purchased or unused store-bought things or handmade or artisan items. Please drop off your donated gift shop items to Buckham West no later than Nov. 22. If you have questions, call us at 332-7357.
This event is a fundraiser for Buckham West. Store hours will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 6 from 9am-4pm and Monday, Dec. 9.
Holiday News
Buckham West and Senior Dining will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29. There will also be no Meals on Wheels delivery on either of those days. Fashions on Central will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but re-open on Friday, the 29th and Saturday, the 30th.
But don’t forget that the Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe will be open for its first shopping day at Buckham West on Saturday, Nov. 30th!
Winter Weather
At this time of the year, it is a good idea to be prepared for severe winter weather. Living in Minnesota, we all know that a snowstorm can shut down our normal activities in a hurry. But because every storm can look differently, Buckham West no longer automatically closes when the schools do. Please listen to the local radio station, KDHL, for an announcement about our closing status. If you don’t hear anything on the radio, you can assume that we are open and all scheduled activities will go on as planned.
Please note though that Senior Dining and the Meals on Wheels program’s schedule is different than Buckham West’s and runs parallel to the school closing policy. If school’s close due to bad weather, there will be no noon meal at Buckham West or Meals on Wheels delivery.
Reminders:
• Bunco is tomorrow, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. The newsletter had an error, stating that Bunco would be on Tuesdays. It has been and remains on the 2nd and 4th Thursday.
• Flu Shot Clinic has been re-scheduled at Buckham West for Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 12:15-1:15 p.m.
• Current Buckham West members: It’s time to renew your membership for 2020.
• Sign up has begun for Senior Dining’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19. There will be two seatings that day, one at 11:30 am and the second one at 4:30 p.m. Call 332-7357 to add your name to the list.
Upcoming Trips
• “Ripcord” at the Ives Auditorium, Bloomington on Wednesday, November 20- 10am-5p.m. Cost is $72 including lunch, the performance and motorcoach transportation
• Church Basement Ladies, “Hark! The Basement Ladies Sing” on Friday, Dec. 20 from 10:30-4:30 pm at the Ames Center. Cost is $70 includes lunch at Old Country Buffet, performance and motor coach transportation.