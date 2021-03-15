This warm weather has me itching to get outside and tend to my yard and gardens. I have a rain garden which I have augmented with several species of flowering plants for pollinator insects.
I love seeing the bees, butterflies — and the occasional hummingbird — enjoy the bee balm (Monarda species), Cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis), Blazing stars (Liatris species) and several other beautiful native flowers out there. Many of the native flowering plants in my yard have come from local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs).
The Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Rice and Steele County both put on annual native plant sales with several native plant species, including pollinator mixes, wildlife mixes, and rain garden mixes. The plant sales are open now for 2021.
The Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District’s native plant flats contain 48 plants of 12 different species, and typically arrive in mid-June. They currently offer three different seedling kits – a pollinator booster kit, a butterfly kit, and a rain garden kit. Kits are $60 a piece, plus tax. Visit the Rice County SWCD online store at www.riceswcdonlinestore.com to view the selection of native plants and place your order from home. A paper order form may also be downloaded from the website and mailed or delivered to the office. If you would like to receive a paper copy through the mail, contact the Rice County SWCD office at 507-332-5408. The deadline for orders is April 30.
The Steele County Soil and Water Conservation District offers four different kits of plant seedlings. There is a pollinator kit, a monarch kit, a rain garden kit, and a songbird kit. Each plant kit consists of a flat of 36 seedlings and costs $55, plus tax. They also offer seed mixes – a monarch seed mix, a pollinator seed mix, and a Savanna seed mix (which is great for part-sun woodland edges). The seed mixes each cover 100 square feet and cost $20 a piece, plus tax. Visit www.steeleswcd.org/tree-program-1 to view the selection of plants in each kit and to access the order form. The order deadline is May 7, 2021 and plant pickup is usually in early June. If you have questions or if you’d prefer to order over the phone, you can contact the Steele County SWCD office at 507-451-6730 ext. 3.
The Soil and Water Conservation Districts are a great place to source your plants. For ideas on other native plants to incorporate into your landscape, University of Minnesota Extension has several resources. The web page: z.umn.edu/FindNativePlants has several resources to get you started on selecting and growing native plants in your yard or garden. If you are looking specifically for information regarding pollinator-friendly gardening, check out this web page: z.umn.edu/PollinatorLandscapes. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources also provides guidance on creating pollinator-friendly yards. They have several habitat guides and various resources on its website, bwsr.state.mn.us/practices/pollinator/index.html.