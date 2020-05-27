I applaud the Lutheran leaders and Catholic bishops for defying Gov. Walz’ orders and reopening the houses of worship. Gov. Walz chose to reopen bars, liquor stores and restaurants, but places of worship apparently were deemed nonessential to Walz, while Attorney General Ellison threatened $25,000 fines in defiance of the State’s orders for anyone in violation of the lockdown.
Thank God church leaders, along with doctors, immunologists and others are raising alarm bells. In the appeal for the church and the world, these authors assert,
• ‘The facts have shown that, under the pretext of the COVID-19 epidemic, the inalienable rights of citizens have . . . been violated.’
• ‘We have reason to believe, on the basis of official data on the incidence of the epidemic as related to the number of deaths, that there are powers interested in creating panic . . . with the sole aim of permanently imposing unacceptable forms of restriction on freedoms.’
[Check out data on the CDC website!]
• ‘The imposition of these illiberal measures is a disturbing prelude to the realization of a world government beyond all control.’
• ‘This means taking a stand: either with Christ or against Christ.’ [Christ is truth.]
Is the church in violation of separation of church and State? No! The church’s role is to prescribe good from evil and right from wrong. For too long the dictates of the political State, perpetrated by the leftist globalists, have stepped into the arena of our churches, ordaining right from wrong and morality from immorality. The church is arising; governing authorities beware!
Finally, I found an irony in Rep. Lippert’s article compared to Tom Moline’s letter printed the same day in the Daily News. Lippert expounded on the “importance of a state government,” while Moline warned, “When the great country [USA?] has destroyed itself from within…enter [big government] in the name of humanity to save them from themselves.” We need government, but not one imposing a police state under the guise of protection from a virus! The truth sets us free, but one world ideology imprisons us.
Yes, we all need to take sensible precautions along with common sense, but don’t let the Democratic political machine take away our liberties — respect us to make the right choices. Notice, when the bishops stood up, the state backed down! It’s time to fight back and fight back hard!
Dr. Linda Moore
Faribault