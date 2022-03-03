Meaningful change within a relationship can be difficult to undertake successfully. For relationships in which there are unhealthy dynamics and one partner suffers as the result, gauging the progress of sought-after change can be fraught with issues — many related to power and control.
For the purposes of this article, I will use male pronouns for the perpetrator in the relationship and female for the victim since the vast majority of relationship violence cases follow that pattern. It is important to note, however, that there are situations in which the female is the perpetrator and these dynamics also do, of course, occur in same-sex relationships.
By the time a relationship is at its breaking point and the perpetrator says he is willing to change, it can be difficult for the victim to gauge whether progress is really being made. It is possible, however, to look at actions and behaviors in a way that indicates whether there is true and lasting change taking place.
A good place to start is whether he has admitted fully to his bad behavior in the relationship. Has he stopped making excuses? Has he stopped blaming her? Has he accepted responsibility?
Another good indication is whether he is carrying his weight in the home. In general, women are taught to take responsibility for the quality of the relationship and the smooth functioning of the family. However, it is important to achieve a balance that results in the responsibility and the workload being shared appropriately.
There is a related behavior called “weaponized incompetence” in which one member of the relationship feigns an inability to successfully complete tasks. This results in the other partner taking on additional responsibilities which can be as benign as loading the dishwasher or as critical as parenting.
This unwillingness to cooperate doesn’t nourish the relationship and, in fact, can lead to a combative dynamic in which the victim feels overwhelmed and resentful.
Paying attention to the perpetrator’s actions during disagreements can also be an indication of whether he is truly evidencing healthy relationship behavior. Does he revert to old patterns? Does he remain respectful of his partner? Does he resort to threats of violence? Does he accept the consequences of his actions?
It is important to note that the perpetrator will only be willing to change his behavior if he is motivated to do so. He has gained power and control and he enjoys all of the benefits without any of the work. The victim must make it clear that his behavior is no longer acceptable and, in fact, that he will lose everything if he doesn’t change.
Reaching out to resources that can help change behavior is important but, again, be mindful of who is taking responsibility for the change. One way for a partner to show his commitment to improving is for him to be in charge of making appointments. His continuing commitment includes showing up and staying committed to change over time.
Another way to measure change is how he responds to boundary setting and the shifting responsibility. In order for things to change, things must change. Either partner can start that process but, for meaningful change to happen, both partners must be willing to shift toxic and difficult dynamics.
If you or someone you know wants to change, please reach out. We can connect you to resources that can help.