To the editor:
According to his Another View (Balance the budget by tightening our belts, Dec. 5) Sen. John Jasinski says, “The immediate priority is figuring out a way to get some relief to small businesses and employees that have been hammered … they need help as soon as possible.” Yes, there’s plenty of need brought on by the pandemic and plenty of constituencies in need of help.
Fortunately, the latest state budget forecast projects a $641 million surplus and there remains a ‘rainy day’ fund balance of $2.4 billion. So there is money available. We all paid taxes to make these funds available.
But then in the next paragraph, the old Republican trope, “it does not make any sense to do a big relief package to help these folks who are facing desperate circumstances only to turn around and raise their taxes in a few months.” First, who’s talking about raising taxes? Second, if you or your business has been ‘hammered’ you won’t owe taxes. Hammered businesses, once they deduct advertising, vehicle expense, employee wages, supplies, repairs, depreciation, etc. most likely won’t owe any tax. If they show a little profit maybe they pay a little tax.
However, if a business was able to stay open most of the year and received a forgivable loan from the federal payroll protection program and showed a nice profit for the year, then they pay some tax on that profit. That’s the way it should work. The haves contribute to the common good, the general welfare.
Sometimes people just need help; with unemployment payments, their businesses, education, job training, food and housing or other needs. Let’s help people in need! Government is the only institution large enough to do this on a massive scale.
Bill Hein
Faribault