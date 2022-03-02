Youth, parents, volunteers and staff around the world who are involved with the 4-H program are very familiar with the line “I pledge my hands to larger service”.
This is the third line of the 4-H pledge quite often recited as a 4-H group begins a meeting, conference or event. What does it mean?
Participants are committing to using their hands as they develop a variety of life skills. These skills will prepare them for the workforce and other experiences in life.
Frequently this is also connected with service projects. From a young age, people involved with 4-H learn how to give back to their communities. Oftentimes working together, youth and adults identify a need within their community and then brainstorm possible solutions as to how they can help.
Rice County 4-H has many great examples of what youth are doing to give back to the community. A number of our clubs keep the elderly in mind. Before COVID, it was common for groups to go and play bingo, sing Christmas carols and take part in other activities with the residents.
As we know, we’re not completely back to the way things used to be but clubs have found ways that continue to show the residents they are not forgotten. Making cards and creating outdoor activities that can be watched through the windows if contact isn’t allowed are a couple examples.
One of our clubs has a passion for dogs. They have tied that to veterans and created care packages to support veterans and their 4 legged friends.
More recently, one of our clubs realized a need that families with younger children in the Northfield community have. When COVID interrupted normal plans for service projects, Big Giants 4-H Club tried something different, partnering with the Community Action Center to set up a baby supply drive. It was incredibly successful so they chose to do it again in 2021, increasing the amount of poundage of items collected.
When taking part in projects like this and learning how others are benefitting, it’s a rewarding experience for everyone involved. This year, the club received a bonus and will be one of three 4-H clubs in Minnesota to be recognized with the Association of Minnesota Counties 4-H Community Leadership Award.
Our 4-H members and volunteers continue going the extra step to put the needs of others before themselves. This in itself is a very rewarding experience but also one of the many reasons to be proud of the youth in our community.
If you’re interested in learning more about 4-H and how you can become involved, feel free to connect with the Rice County Extension office by calling 507-332-6102 or emailing Kelly at chadw021@umn.edu.