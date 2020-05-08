I detected a certain candor in the political mutiny in which Susan Kent, D-Woodbury, dethroned Tom Bakk, D-Cook, last month to become the Democrat leader of the Minnesota Senate. In one closed-door vote, the Democrats finally put the lie to the fairytale that they were somehow unified behind a notion of “One Minnesota.”
For several years now, the sleight-of-hand Democrats have used that slogan as a shiny political object to distract folks from realizing that Greater Minnesota represents only a voting bloc priority to these urban-oriented Big City liberals. The presence of Tom Bakk as their leader helped them pull it off. Bakk is an affable former carpenter and union leader from the Iron Range. He’s a consistent advocate for Iron Range priorities (jobs), and he understands that the price tag for things like a radical Green New Deal agenda will fall disproportionately on the pocketbooks of rural and blue-collar Minnesotans.
The trouble for the Democrats was that nobody told Bakk he was supposed to be the frontman for a political PR stunt. Bakk is a skilled legislator who frequently helps thwart proposals from the radical left because of how they affect rural citizens. In the end, frustrated liberals sacked him in favor of Woodbury’s Susan Kent, who they know will provide a reliable rubber stamp for the Big City urban agenda.
I thought about this when I read Isaac Orr’s analysis of how environmentalists’ efforts to close the Boswell Energy Center would devastate the Iron Range economy. Isaac calls attention to people who would be affected by this closing, including Allison and Laura Collins, the mom and daughter team that runs Pep’s Bake Shop in Eveleth. They told him how closing Boswell would put more than miners out of work. It would damage the whole regional economy. Isaac learned that because he went there and talked to them, something the urban enviros would never bother to do.
This all prompts a question I’ve been asking for years. What’s the advantage of concentrating all this political power in St. Paul? Think about it. All the laws, rules and regulations coming from the state are devised, enacted and implemented in an echo chamber of something like 35,000 state employees, most of whom work within three miles of the Capitol. So why are we surprised when those laws, rules and regulations take on an urban bias?
What if we moved the headquarters of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission—the organization that oversees the Boswell Energy Center — from St. Paul to Hibbing? Their kids would go to Hibbing schools, they’d sit next to their neighbors at church, they’d follow Bluejacket hockey games in the Hibbing Daily Tribune, and maybe they’d even pop over to Pep’s for baked goodies on a Saturday. At the end of the day, maybe the newly-located PUC staffers would realize the human consequences of some of their actions.
In the same vein, why not relocate the Department of Agriculture to Willmar, in the heart of Minnesota’s ag country; the Department of Health to Rochester, home of the Mayo Clinic; the Department of Employment and Economic Development to Alexandria, where city leaders know as much about job creation as anyone in the state; or the Department of Transportation to Brainerd, closer to where roads matter more than bike paths?
We hear that the insurrectionist Kent has already become one of the most politically vulnerable members of the Senate. After Kent loses in November, according to one Capitol veteran, history will place a double asterisk next to her name. One asterisk will commemorate the fact that she was the first-ever female leader of the Senate Democrats; the other will remember that she had the shortest tenure in office.