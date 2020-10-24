A few years ago the Green Bay Packers were having a poor start to their NFL season. The fans were anxious. The Packer quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, told the fans to r-e-l-a-x. Green Bay went on to have a fine year. The fans had panicked unnecessarily.
We are in troubling times. Many of us are fearful of what might happen next: COVID-19, protests and riots, terrorism, devastating fires and storms, economic uncertainty, climate change/global warming, famine and drought. These are all issues that face us. What is one to do? What else might be just over the horizon? We have looked to politicians to solve our national problems, but there is only so much they can do. Political positions have become terribly divisive, turning our country in the direction of hate and of seeing opposing views as evil. Our nation is not in a good place. We need help.
In Luke 8:22-25, Jesus and the disciples intended to cross the Sea of Galilee. They got caught in a severe storm. The disciples panicked and told Jesus, “Master, master, we’re going to drown!” Jesus “rebuked the wind and raging waters; the storm subsided and all was calm.”
The disciples, in their fear, had forgotten who was in control. They had focused on their circumstances and not on their Lord. We do the same. Jesus challenged the disciples and he challenges us, “Where is your faith?”
We do not need to be paralyzed by the storms we are facing whether they are personal or societal. God has said, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you (Hebrews 13:5).” Christians are not subject to the winds of fate. God is always in ultimate control.
Isaiah said, “You will keep in perfect peace him whose mind is steadfast, because he trusts in you.” Keep looking to Jesus not to be shaken by the chaos that seems to surround us. Our trust is in our redeemer.
The Apostle Paul challenged the Philippians Christians to “Rejoice in the Lord always, I will say it again: rejoice! (Philippians 4:4).” It is easy to get discouraged by the troubles that life brings our way. Paul doesn’t say we should be happy about the difficulties we face. Biblical joy is based on God’s faithfulness regardless of our external problems. Worldly happiness is an emotional roller coaster based on current circumstances.
Paul goes on to tell us that, “The peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus (Philippians 4:7).” Take heart, dear Christian. True peace comes from knowing that God is in control regardless of the situation. That is true for today and it is also true for tomorrow.
R-e-l-a-x.