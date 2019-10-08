Join us on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m. for another program in the series we are calling TED Talk Tuesday. What is a TED Talk? In a nutshell, it is a mini-video segment on a specific ideas or topic.
This month we will view and discuss an important topic titled “Myths of Aging”. Myths about aging often drive ageist attitudes—but the reality is, we all age. This presentation will discuss the aging process both internal and external and why a more positive attitude toward aging helps us age well
After viewing the TED talk, we will have a guided discussion led by staff from Brookdale Senior Living of Faribault. Open to public; pre-register for this free program.
School Levy Info Meeting
In order to provide an opportunity for our members and others to learn about the Faribault Public School’s upcoming levy vote, Buckham West has invited school leadership to give a presentation about the specifics of this vote. This program will be held in the new Buckham West conference room at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
At its July 22, 2019 meeting, the Faribault School Board voted unanimously to authorize a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for the community to vote on two ballot questions for an operating levy. Those two questions seek to increase the district’s local revenue authority to provide needed operating funds to institute a seven-period schedule at Faribault High School, and to provide additional student support and transportation.
The presentation at Buckham West will answer these questions and more:
• Where will the levy money go?
• What is the tax impact?
• How does Faribault compare to other districts?
• When and where will you go to vote?
This event is free and open to the community, with no pre-registration necessary.
Health Fair Today
Stop in at Buckham West today, Oct. 9th from 10:30 am-1:00p.m. when South Central College’s Nursing Students will be in our building to host a Senior Health Fair. At this event you can learn about aromatherapy, heart health and how to prevent falls. They will also be doing blood pressure screening, provide education on stress reduction and much more. This is a free event which is open to the community; no pre-registration needed.
Open Enrollment Period
Beginning Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 the Open Enrollment period begins for the Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Medicare Part D). A trained health insurance counselor will be available at Buckham West to assist individuals who have questions, want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the Open Enrollment period. Individual appointments can be made by calling 332-7357. There is no cost or membership necessary to access this service.
Prohibition: A Grand Misadventure
In 1920, the United States entered a period during which the manufacture, sale, and transportation of intoxicating liquors was banned. As it turned out, the U.S. also entered a period of lawlessness and corruption, unequaled in its history.
The program will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16 starting at 6 p.m. in the new Buckham West conference room. Please call 332-7357 to sign up. There is a cost of $3/members, $6/non-members which is payable at the door.
Then if you are planning on joining us for the program, how about coming early and joining us for supper first? Senior Dining is hosting a delicious fall supper that night, serving from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required by stopping in or calling us at 332-7357. This meal is open to the public and the cost is a suggested donation of $4 for those ages 60 and over, $7 for those under age 60 and is payable at the door.
Reminders:
• Bunco tomorrow, Oct. 10th beginning at 1pm. Easy dice game to learn, fun to play! Open to all members.
• Buckham West Board of Directors meet on Monday, Oct. 14 at 8:30 a.m.
• The membership incentive continues during the entire month of Oct. for any new member. Any individual 50 years and older can join our organization for the rest of 2019 and all of 2020 for a special rate. Support Buckham West and become a member today.
• Fashions on Central now has clothes for fall and winter. Stop in often to see the latest sales and to find out what is new.
Upcoming Trips
• MN Landscape Arboretum on Wed., Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Beautifully decorated for fall and Halloween, cost is $52 which includes motor coach transportation, tram ride and admission. Lunch on your own from the Arboretum Café.
• Jackpot Junction on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 12 and 13. $75 includes hotel and transportation. Casino pays $50 and senior perks on Player’s Card. Beautifully remodeled restaurant.
• Church Basement Ladies, “Hark! The Basement Ladies Sing” on Friday, Dec. 20 (please note corrected date) from 10:30-4:30pm at the Ames Center. Cost is $70 includes lunch at Old Country Buffet, performance and motor coach transportation.
• Brochures available: Branson Nov. 7-11 and Nashville Nov. 14-19.