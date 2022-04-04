To the Editor:
Decisions at the state Capitol are about to get real. Everything boils down to support for the wealthy and big corporations versus families and the common Joe. Nothing illustrates this more clearly than proposed bills in the Minnesota Senate and the House of Representatives.
One particularly contentious issue is how to refill Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance Fund.
The Senate and governor propose allocating $2.7 billion to restore it to pre-pandemic levels.
House Democrats, believing there isn’t another impending pandemic, would restore the fund to zero with $1.2 billion and then allow it to be built back up in the coming years.
The House wants to use the $1.5 million difference to address the housing and child care crises, which have become outsized problems during the pandemic. They also want to make hourly school workers eligible for unemployment during the summer.
According to two House Democrats, the Senate version would send 52% of the $2.7 billion back to Minnesota’s top 1% of businesses: $11 million to Target, $6 million to Walmart and another $6 million to Wells Fargo. Small businesses would get pennies in comparison. It's a classic case of lining the pockets of large corporations over the interests of small businesses.
There’s another twist to the Unemployment Insurance Fund issue. House Democrats insist that compensation for frontline workers be tied to this bill. Totally understandable since the federal government allocated funding in the American Rescue Plan, yet the issue remained unresolved during the 2021 special session.
The sticking point is that Republicans want to limit frontline worker bonuses to those that dealt directly with COVID-infected people. Democrats want to compensate all workers who were considered essential — all those who put themselves in harm’s way and were there for us.
These workers are profit-creators. They generated record profits for corporations during the pandemic They deserve compensation for keeping the economy rolling
The Senate and House want to address (or not address) issues in vastly-different ways. House bills relate to paid sick and medical leave for all workers, education and equitable infrastructure bonding. Other proposals include investments in addressing the climate crisis — funding that will plant a tree for every Minnesotan, promote clean fuels and provide incentives to farmers to improve soil health.
Meanwhile, the Senate’s priority is tax cuts that benefit the wealthy and big corporations.
What do you support? Benefitting the rich or investing in ways that will transform Minnesotans’ quality of life? It’s an easy choice.
Carolyn Treadway
Faribault