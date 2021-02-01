Our good friends, Tom and Janet Gray from Owatonna, were traveling to Arizona when they stopped in Gallop, New Mexico, for the evening.
For most people it would be a terrifying experience to walk into a room full of strangers, but for Tom it would just be a wonderful opportunity to be with a large number of friends that he hadn’t met yet. With this marvelous trait, they managed to strike up a conversation with a lady employed at the motel and she revealed that her father is Henry Kinsel, a “Code Talker.”
I would wager to guess that hardly anyone has ever heard of Henry Kinsel before, or even a Code Talker.
During World War II and especially in the South Pacific, codes or encryptions were essential to protecting military conversations and unfortunately they were frequently broken. That was before a man named Philip Johnson had an idea of using a code based on the Navajo language.
The United States Marine Corps recruited young Navajo men to devise from their Navajo language a new unbreakable code for sending life and death messages. It was a Top Secret endeavor and it seemed like an impossible task for the 30 new recruits as most of them had never been off the reservation before and now were not only trying to adjust to the rigors of Marine life, but also persevering day-in and day-out to create and learn a new code.
The new code was never to be written down, just spoken. Fortunately memorization was second nature for these young Navajo men. The Navajo oral tradition remained strong as stories were still being told around campfires at home, memorized and told again and again.
From the time of their birth, Navajo children were exposed to the exacting and complex thought processes of the Navajo language as the Navajo tongue is extremely difficult to master. Should a non-Navajo attempt to learn and speak it, replicating its tones, intonations and inflections is nearly impossible.
The Navajo recruits were locked in a room to perform their magic in creating a new unbreakable code. There was no dissension between them as they worked as one … a talent deeply embedded in their culture by working together herding sheep, planting corn and gathering the harvest.
Their challenge, their spirit and attitude helped the combined effort. The seemingly impossible task now suddenly seemed possible. They certainly desired to not let their country down or the Marine Corps.
When Tom and Janet returned to Owatonna from their trip, Tom was anxious to share with me the interesting and unique experience of meeting the lady in the motel and her intriguing conversation about her father Henry Kinsel the “Code Talker” as I have a vast interest in World War II history.
Tom showed me a photograph of a portrait given to him of Henry Kinsel. It was about the size of a credit card and I immediately thought of drawing a pencil portrait of Henry. Over the last two years, I have made dozens of pencil-drawn portraits of men for people all across the nation. They were sons, brothers, husbands, fathers, brothers-in-law, grandfathers and all, at one time or another, were in the military. It’s sort of a mission of mine.
I set myself on the road and direction and conviction to draw his portrait and send it to him on a reservation in New Mexico. I was overwhelmed as I drew his portrait because I knew that in a matter of a few days the drawing I was working on would find its way into the hands of one of the last great heroes of our generation.
Henry Kinsel and his Navajo friends created a code the enemy or anyone else was unable to decipher even to this present day, resulting in tens of thousands of saved American servicemen’s lives.
In a Christmas card from Henry’s daughter, she informed me that he is strong, healthy and doing well and he is 103 years old.
Henry Kinsel, American, Marine and Navajo hero, will be remembered forever with his buddies by the mark they left on our world.
Hail the heroes! Semper Fi!