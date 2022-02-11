The city is currently working towards the adoption of a 2022-24 Strategic Plan. While certainly unique to this span of years, it is not the first such plan that the city has adopted, the most recent plan covering 2013 to 2015.
The strategic plan is in some ways a “to do list” for the city to use to prioritize initiatives, identify needed resources, define goals and outcomes, and establish implementation steps to accomplish each item contained within the plan.
I would expect an initial question from many might be “Where do the initiatives for the plan come from?” The primary source is the Community Vision 2040 (CV 2040), a document that was adopted in May of 2015 following months of meetings and discussions with elected officials, specific community members and organizations, citizens, and city staff. CV 2040 contains six Strategic Priorities, and within each of the six are multiple Key Initiatives, 89 in total.
Not surprisingly, a number of those initiatives are fully or nearly completed (such as the Mill Towns Trail connection from White Sands to 17th Street NW and the construction of a city park, subsequently named Fleckenstein Bluffs Park, on the Straight River at the former Public Works Garage site).
In late summer and fall of 2021, the City Council and city Staff went through all 89 Key Initiatives and other background information to begin the creation of this new plan, discussing what should be considered for inclusion. While some may wonder why the city does not simply use CV 2040 as its strategic plan, it was not crafted for such a purpose.
In fact, language within the adopted document states that very fact—”Community Vision 2040 is not an operational plan or a strategic plan. Rather, it is a framework to help ensure the long-term success of the community.”).
While strategic plans differ from organization to organization, the intended format of the city of Faribault’s plan is to provide as much detail up front, including identifying the lead staff member(s) for each initiative, the steps anticipated to be taken to fully evaluate the options with each initiative, and define the desired outcomes. Undoubtedly my background and experience as an engineer influences my direction on the format for this plan, as engineering tends to be highly outcome and objective driven.
The 2022-24 Strategic Plan is expected to contain approximately 20 initiatives, primarily pulled from CV 2040, but also a few newly identified priorities.
These will include physical improvements, such as the construction of an adaptive playground, as well as program development and support, like addressing mental health needs in the community with appropriate partners. The limited number of initiatives is deliberate, to try to zero in on the highest priority items and acknowledging the finite resources that the city, like everyone else, has available.
With little doubt, the 20 or so items will not be the same items that any one individual (and even councilmembers) would identify as their highest priorities, but they are reflective of the collaborative process and outcomes of the drafting of CV 2040.
As always, public input and discourse is encouraged on any matters under consideration by the City Council and city Staff, so any thoughts or ideas are certainly welcome. And for those not familiar with CV 2040, it can be found on the city’s website.
I hope it is understood that the 2022-24 Strategic Plan only represents a small portion of the “to do list” for the city over the next three years. It is just a small sample of the work that will be done, but is comprised of matters of common interest that have been deemed to be of high priority and importance.
There will be periodic updates at City Council work sessions on the status of the various initiatives contained within the plan over the next three years to track their progress, reaffirm the identified outcomes, and identify additional resources that may be needed. At the end of that timeframe, we hope to have as much of the plan as possible become part of a city “done list.”