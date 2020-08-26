Two years ago, I wrote a column in this space asking “What is mass incarceration?” At that time, I used numbers from The Sentencing Project. According to the site at that time, the U.S. as a whole had an incarceration rate or 471 people per 100,000 in prison and serving felony sentences. For consistency, and because different organizations use different numbers, I went back to The Sentencing Project to see what updated information I could find.
According to The Sentencing Project data, the U.S prison population peaked in 2009 at 1.55 million, by 2018, the total prison population had declined to 1.4 million through the country. The Sentencing Project calculated the total U.S. prison population in 2017 at 1.43 million or 440 people per 100,000 of population.
It is important to remember there is not one criminal justice system in the U.S. but 51. Each state has their own laws and sentencing practices. The federal government also has its own system, punishing crimes which Congress has decided it should, though leaving most prosecution to the states. Federal penalties and sentencing tend to be much more severe than state sentences, and many of the criticisms of mandatory minimums and harsh penalties describe federal sentencing practices passed in the 1980s and 1990s. Many of those mandatory minimums have been significantly relaxed in the decades since they were first enacted.
In 2016, The Sentencing Project calculated that Minnesota was 47th in the nation with a prison population of 10,592, and an incarceration rate of 194 per 100,000. The most recent data on the site now is from 2017, which showed Minnesota’s prison population at 10,708 and an incarceration rate of 191 per 100,000. By July 2018, the population of Minnesota’s prisons had dipped to 9,849. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the prison population dropped to 9,381 and, by my calculation an incarceration rate of 166 per 100,000. By July of this year, the population had dropped significantly, but it is difficult to separate the pandemic effect from criminal justice reforms.
In 2016, the Legislature, the Sentencing Guidelines Commission, Minnesota public defenders, private attorneys and the Minnesota County Attorneys Association worked on an agreement to reduce the penalties for most drug offenses, increasing the thresholds to get a prison sentence under the guidelines and the length of sentences.
As of July, 55% of the Minnesota prison population is serving sentences for person crimes, sexual assault, homicide and assault. Drug offenses make up 17% of the population. Felony DWIs account for another 4% of the prison population, property crimes are 8% of the current prison population.
Many states have had drops in prison population as criminal justice reforms have taken effect.
Louisiana maintains the nation’s highest incarceration rate with 719 per 100,000. Oklahoma comes in second at 704 per 100,000 and Mississippi comes in third at 619.
Wisconsin’s population is similar in size to Minnesota, but it has more than double our prison population, in 2017, there were 22,682 in Wisconsin prisons, resulting in an incarceration rate of 391 per 100,000. Massachusetts has the lowest at 120. By way of comparison, the United Kingdom has an incarceration rate of 133 per 100,000, Norway is the lowest in the world at about 70.
Rice County’s Drug Treatment Court had its sixth anniversary this summer. That court has helped over 20 people avoid prison and overcome addiction. Those success stories and others have been seen across the state in other treatment courts and veterans courts. Those non-traditional programs will continue to help some offenders avoid incarceration and return benefits to the community.
When cases cross my desk, we are not looking at what is the proper incarceration, but what is the appropriate result in that case. Many factors go into those evaluations. Criminal justice reform is not just one thing, or one concept. It involves many different factors and approaches as we seek justice for victims, the accused and try to best protect public safety.