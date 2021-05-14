To the editor:
I recently attended a second Republican listening session in Faribault on May 6. A potential Republican candidate for Minnesota Secretary of State insisted there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election benefiting President Joe Biden.
There have been numerous similar accusations without any proof being presented. Former President Donald Trump started making accusations long before the actual electio,n stating the only way he could lose was because of fraud, again with no proof presented. Current Sen. John Jasinski stated there was some voter fraud but was careful not to say to what extent and which political party committed it.
If you take the time, you can check for yourself the small number of documented voter fraud cases which if the ballots were thrown out would not have changed the results of the 2020 presidential election.
This is Trump’s big lie, which he keeps repeating, because as he himself said, if you repeat a lie often enough people start to believe it. Does anybody remember what Trump said about COVID-19 in early 2020, when it warms up it will magically disappear. Currently there have been over 570,000 deaths because of COVID here in the United States. I believe Trump thought the COVID pandemic would help his re-election but it backfired on him. Again, if you take the time Trump has been a conman and cheat his adult life, and I also believe a fraud as president.
People who call themselves Republicans have to make a decision, are they going to continue to belong to the Republican Party or the Trumplican Party. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, tells the truth about Trump, instigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s capital and has now lost her leadership position in the Republican Party. Don’t you think it is past time for getting rid of the Republican leadership that wants to punish Rep. Cheney for telling the truth?
Philip Heim
Medford