“What a wonderful meal!” Isn’t that what we all want to hear after spending hours cooking for others? I strongly believe that any meal made with locally sourced ingredients is naturally more flavorful than one that is not. This year I challenge you to add a little more local food to your holiday meals.
This past Thanksgiving, I hosted 17 family members for dinner. I was determined to make a locally sourced meal for a holiday that revolves around food. Every dish contained at least one ingredient that was sourced locally from the organic turkey raised at Simple Harvest Farm to salad with lettuces from Spring Wind Farm topped with The Cheese Cave of Faribault blue cheese; from the maple roasted squash (from Spring Wind Farm) made with maple syrup from our farmer friends at Get Bentz Farm.
I made grandma’s wild rice stuffing recipe with wild rice harvested in northern Minnesota and Graise Farm ground pork. Instead of green bean casserole, I sautéed locally grown broccoli and garlic topped with fried onions from Twieoff’s. Desserts included pumpkin pie, made by my mother-in-law, with Twieoff’s pumpkin. My mom made apple pie with Ableman’s Apple Creek Orchard apples and mixed berry pie from wild raspberries harvested on our farm.
Mom has also mastered the lard pie crusts and made all of her pies with pastured-pork lard from our farm. We served those pies with homemade ice cream, made from local raw milk and our duck eggs. Are you hungry yet?
Sourcing local foods sometimes takes a little more planning and isn’t necessarily a quick jaunt to the grocery store. One friend asked me, when I posted Thanksgiving food pictures on social media, “were all of the ingredients found in one location?”
My response: “Buying local takes some forethought. I picked up the turkey at the farm where it was raised. The vegetables I picked up at our local CSA. Some items I bought at our local farmers’ market and other from the local food co-op. I absolutely love seeing and knowing where my food is from and knowing the people that take the time and effort to raise or grow it.” I also love the natural flavor that comes from fresh food that hasn’t had to travel thousands of miles across the country, or world, to get to my plate.
For ideas on where to source locally this time of year, feel free to contact me. I recommend visiting a winter farmers’ market. The Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market runs through April. On Dec. 21 Keespake Cidery, in Dundas, is hosting a Solstice Market where you’ll find many of the Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market vendors. Another great resource for sourcing local is the Minnesota Grown Directory. Also, local grocery stores are making more of an effort to source locally.
Take the challenge this holiday season and seek out more local ingredients for your meals. Build a conversation around local foods.