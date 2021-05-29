Last month, we reviewed that the ocean heat sink slowly absorbs about 90% of the excess heat being captured by the increasing atmospheric CO2 levels. Between CO2 staying in the atmosphere for centuries and the huge heat sink of the oceans, once we finally bring CO2 emission to zero, that current level of heat—will be our new climate for about a thousand years...so we had better get to zero as soon as we can. The impacts of just the current +1.8°F are significant and worsening.
In this article, we’ll cover the current impacts already being seen around the globe and in the US.
Globally, the entire planet has warmed by 1.8°F, and rising, primarily due to burning fossil fuels and the CO2 that is emitted. The warming is predictably melting ice everywhere except in the coldest heart of Antarctica. Hundreds of climate scientists from many countries are measuring these changes. Sea levels are rising due to thermal expansion and melting ice, and this is causing low-lying coastal flooding. Low-lying islands are so greatly threatened that some Pacific islanders are being forced to abandon their ancestral homes for higher ground in other countries. The warming oceans are causing bleaching and the death of corals—which are the very diverse nurseries for many marine species. Absorption of CO2 into the oceans is acidifying them slowly, but the impact is already being felt by oystermen and also impacting other small marine species. Permafrost is melting around the Arctic ocean and releasing more methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. Wildfires are burning north of the Arctic circle, due to warmer temperature. Heatwaves are becoming more frequent, hotter and more deadly, and are the number one cause of deaths from natural disasters (yes, more than from hurricanes, tsunamis, wildfires, tornadoes, etc.) And finally, the weather is getting wackier and less predictable, with more torrential rains and flooding, and elsewhere, more drought.
In the United States, the country has warmed slightly more than +1.8°F. Again, this doesn’t seem like much, but added on top of the highs, it is causing all the changes and challenges in the above section. Many cities across the nation are setting new all time high temps. Phoenix has increased its number of days over 100, over 105, over 110, and now over 120°F. At 105° and low humidity, people can’t work outside during the day. Sea level rise in places like Miami Beach and Norfolk, VA, are seeing monthly tidal flooding of salt water into low-lying residential streets—terrible for home values! The West is in a long-term drought that scientists say is made worse by warmer temperatures. 40% of the West is currently in the most severe level of drought and the outlook is grim. Meanwhile, as more moisture evaporates from the oceans, it comes down increasing in torrential downpours, flooding communities and eroding good farmland. The official frost-free growing season has shifted northward—good for this year’s garden but bad for the future. With increasing warmth, invasive insects are also moving north, carrying diseases we are not used to seeing here. Hurricanes, while not becoming more frequent, are becoming more powerful (due to the warmer ocean water) and so, more destructive.
All of these changes are likely to get even worse, if we do not bring down CO2 to net zero as soon as possible. The good news is, it is possible, if we have the will to do it for our kids, grand-kids and all future generations. More on what is being done and what we all can do, in future articles, so watch for them. In the meantime, for more information, see www.noaa.gov/climate