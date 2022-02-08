Hello Faribault and surrounding residents.
This newspaper article hopefully will give us another conduit to deliver information directly from City Hall to you. I also have a standing radio spot the day after meetings at 8:05 a.m. on KDHL 920 AM if you want to tune into weekly updates.
This month, I am going to touch on new business in Faribault. Recently, Deanna Kuennen received Economic Developer of the Year from Economic Development Association of Minnesota at the annual winter conference.
The award recognizes a true leader in the industry who exemplifies excellence in economic development and leadership. It denotes use of best practices, collaborative thinking, creativity and a spirit of innovation.
Director Kuennen and her team have worked hard getting prospective businesses information about why Faribault would be a good pick for them and helping fulfill any questions to help them decide. The phrase “From Historic to High-Tech, the Place to Grow is Faribault!” was also coined in their department and has become a good slogan on the media that gets sent out. They are also ramping up efforts again to get out and focus on business retention. The ones that are here matter too. Congratulations Deanna.
The city is constantly trying to bring in new business (commercial and industrial) to Faribault. They work with multiple companies to find new leads to provide info to and engage in conversation.
Contrary to popular belief, the City Council does not dictate who opens a business in Faribault, rather we work with whoever does come forward.
Recently there was a conversation that Faribault should have a roller rink, a theater and more shopping “like it used to.” While we wish these things were all still in Faribault, they did close for one reason or another. Whether it was lack of business, online sales competition or the thrill of driving to the next town for the one shop and spending money that would normally be spent here.
We, as a City Council, are in charge of making sure that your tax dollars are spent on essential services and quality of life items. We try not compete in the private sector unless there is a dire need for something. The city can provide anything you can dream of, but it will be added to your taxes to fund it.
We are best leaving restaurants, roller rinks and arcades to the private sector to do the analysis to open them. If you have ever heard of the City Council not letting a business in or refusing them or etc., I would love to hear about it, so I can tell you what really happened, or that a conversation was never had to even discuss them coming.
So what’s new and coming on the horizon? There is a park committee that was put together to develop plans for a park north of the Viaduct. This is a large expense that wasn’t in the budget, so it will take time to come together with planning and funding. Of course, the south side of the Viaduct is in planning stages too.
We are looking for a development plan to add housing in the area that would be beneficial to the downtown.
The north end of town has some excitement. The Kwik Trip project is moving along with Malecha’s Autobody also looking to build on the opposite side of 20th Street.
Up at 30th Street there is a proposed roundabout to go in on the intersection of Highway 3 and 30th Street. This would give better access for school buses to get in and out of the shop as 30th Street would continue to the east and eventually turn into East View Drive looping all the way back to Highway 60.
Also from that intersection will be the new county public safety center. While I don’t know exactly what the plans look like, this new four-way intersection will help.
The public safety center is one of two large projects the county is working on in Faribault. They are looking at redeveloping the north side of the 100 block of Fourth Street NW. While the City Council doesn’t get involved often in county projects. I just wanted to make you aware of both of these.
Have a question that you want answered? Have a great idea that you would like to discuss? Feel free to email me at mayor@ci.faribault.mn.us and maybe we can work it into an article if I hear about it enough. Don’t worry, you will get a response to respectful emails.