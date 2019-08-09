To the editor:
I have lived in this great country for 82 years and today witnessed something that sent chills through my being. The New York Times bowed to pressure from Democrats including some presidential hopefuls to change its headline because it failed to express sufficient hatred toward President Trump.
The headline read "Trump Urges Unity vs. Racism." No one disputed the facts or the message — only that it put the president in too good a light. Whether Democrat or Republican we should all be alarmed that politicians can and did control what was printed in the news and that they can manipulate the FREE press.
The first mass shooting of modern times was in Austin Texas in 1966 when 17 people were killed. President Lyndon Johnson responded "What happened is not without a lesson that we must press urgently for the legislation pending in Congress to help prevent the wrong person from obtaining firearms."
Since then, records show mass shootings have occurred with increasing frequency through the presidencies of Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama and now Trump. The highest death tolls were on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida, when Obama was president (50 died) and on Oct. 1, 2017 in Las Vegas when Trump was president (58 died).
After each mass shooting alarms were raised, politicians blamed each other, the public outcry reaches new heights, talk of hate becomes the political focus and — little has changed. Each of these presidents have had the luxury of their party in both houses of congress and — little changed.
I suggest that we will not see change until the people on the street, on the job site, in the coffee shops, in our schools or in our homes change. Will we?
R.V. Huston
Faribault