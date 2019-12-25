I have lived in Minnesota my entire life. I tell people from around the country that I love our four seasons, I just wish they were more equally divided.
This fall the cold set in after Halloween and the fresh snow takes me back to my youth when we always had abundant snow and cold weather that made us dream of the first days of spring. The sun set at 5 p.m. on Halloween. It will not set at 5 p.m. again until Jan. 17, 2020. If you are counting, that is about 78 days!
I love sunshine and daylight and it feels like we go to work and school in the dark and come home in the dark every day this month. If we are lucky, we have some sunshine to enjoy on the weekends in December. The darkness gives us time to reflect and to hope about what the upcoming year may bring. I always remind people that you can be the one candle that provides hope and a pathway to someone who really needs it.
Anyone can be that one point of hope. You don’t need any training, just pay attention to others, be kind to others and reach out and connect with others any chance that you get. You never know when or why that someone may cross your path so pay attention and be ready to help and to be a source of hope.
As I write this column, we are just a few weeks from the end of the year 2019. I told you a year ago, that New Year’s Eve 2018 was the loneliest day and night of my life. I had worked through a tough year of firsts in 2018 and I was now at the final first, New Year’s Eve.
While others were celebrating, I was alone. I knew that the morning would bring a new year for me and I was convinced that 2019 would be a great year. I was confident that I would go down a new pathway and that there would be positive mile markers ahead for me.
Last Dec. 31, I was hoping and praying that I would see my first daffodils of spring soon. It was a special gift that the first daffodils that I saw came in the form of a person.
Life is about connections and I was blessed to connect with a long-time nurse named Donna in early 2019. We had so many connections including the Franciscan Sisters who were very important in our early life, swing dancing, biking, family, country music and we discovered that we both take Synthroid! We brought hope and joy to each other and I know that we provided a beacon of hope in the dark and cold days of January 2019.
So, as you prepare to close out the year 2019, regardless of your present circumstances, have faith that God will provide you hope, joy and new mile-markers in 2020. There may be a “Donna” in your life in 2020 and I pray that you will have hope and joy as you enter 2020.
Merry Christmas and a very blessed 2020 to you. Thanks for reading my column! Nice Bike!