Rice County Public Health has announced its Flu Shot Clinic schedule for 2019 which includes two adult Flu Shot Clinics at Buckham West. The first one will be held here on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 1-2 p.m and again on Friday, Nov. 1 from 1-2 p.m.
If you are receiving Medicare or MA, there will not be any out of pocket cost for you and your paperwork will be filed. Please bring your Medicare card with you. There is a cost for those that are private pay. This shot clinic is open to all area adults with no appointment needed.
Health Fair
Join us here at Buckham West on Wednesday, Oct. 9th from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. when South Central College’s Nursing Students will be in our building to host a Senior Health Fair. At this event you can learn about aromatherapy, heart health and how to prevent falls. They will also be doing blood pressure screening, provide education on stress reduction and much more. This is a free event which is open to the community; no pre-registration needed.
Caregiver Support Group
Are you helping an adult or elder with daily living tasks? Then you are a caregiver. Gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m. This support group is held at Milestone Senior Living and facilitated by Buckham West staff member, Brenda Johnson. The group is free and open to anyone who is helping a family member or friend. Call Brenda at 332-7357 prior to attending.
New Website
Buckham West is happy to announce the launch of our new website. Now that we have made the move into our new space and have renamed our organization to Buckham West, the next step was to update our website. Head to buckhamwest.org and you will discover an updated, easy to navigate site. We have included all on-going programs and services, contact information, senior dining menu, along a summary of our current activities.
Open Enrollment Period
Beginning Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, the Open Enrollment period begins for the Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Medicare Part D). A trained health insurance counselor will be available at Buckham West to assist individuals who have questions, want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the Open Enrollment period. Individual appointments can be made by calling 332-7357. There is no cost or membership necessary to access this service.
Prohibition: A Grand Misadventure
In 1920, the United States entered a period during which the manufacture, sale, and transportation of intoxicating liquors was banned. As it turned out, the U.S. also entered a period of lawlessness and corruption, unequaled in its history.
The program will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16 starting at 6:00 p.m. in the new Buckham West conference room. Please call 332-7357 to sign up. There is a cost of $3/ members, $6/ non-members which is payable at the door.
Then if you are planning on joining us for the program, how about coming early and joining us for supper first? Senior Dining is hosting a delicious fall supper that night, serving from 4:30-5:30pm. Pre-registration is required by stopping in or calling us at 332-7357. This meal is open to the public and the cost is a suggested donation of $4 for those ages 60 and over, $7 for those under age 60 and is payable at the door.
Openings Remain
Buckham West will be sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. For this clinic, J. Scott Braden, Attorney at Law, will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
New Member Incentive
During the months of Sept. and Oct. we are offering a membership incentive just for new members. Any individual 50 years and older can join our organization for the rest of 2019 and all of 2020 for a special rate. Support Buckham West and become a member today.
Card Making
Learn how to make beautiful hand-crafted special occasion or seasonal cards using the latest techniques. Bonnie brings all the supplies and equipment needed and guides you step by step to create your own one-of-a-kind greeting cards using die-cuts, embossing, and stamping. Join us Wednesday, Oct. 2nd at 1pm. Please call ahead at 332-7357 to register. There is a minimal cost of $3, payable at the door.
Reminders:
• Bunco is a fun and popular game played with dice, lots of luck and a simple set of rules. This is a free, members-only activity. Please join us this Thursday, Sept. 26 and future second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
• Buckham West’s Book Club will meet on Monday, Sept. 30th at 9:30am.
• It's that time of year again when our gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central, brings out the fashions for fall and winter. We are fully stocked with anything you need for those days when the temperature begins to drop.
Upcoming Trips
• Door County trip on Oct. 21-24. Brochures are available.
• Brochures available: Hostfest on Sept. 25-27, Branson on Nov. 7-11, and Nashville on Nov. 14-19.