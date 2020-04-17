To the editor:
I'm going to come right to the point concerning the COVID-19 virus.
My children and I came up with a plan to lessen our risk. We believe the virus can be on any surface people touch, such as the nozzle on gasoline pumps or where people touch daily. We also believe it can be inside the credit card reader and on every counter in any store.
So, we came up with a plan to lessen our risk to the virus to take a small plastic Ziploc bag, put two sanitary 99.9% germ free hand cleaner wipes and wrap the card you will be using to pay your bill, whether it be credit card or debit in it, in the plastic bag and then place it in your purse, pocket or billfold. Then after removing the card from the reader, put the card back in the plastic bag.
We really believe the virus is lurking inside the card reader after being used by an infected user. Everyone using the reader can get it on their card after the infection. That's why we came up with the plan as outlined previous in this letter.
Also when we fill up at the gasoline station, we use a used, plastic grocery bag to put over our hand while holding the fill nozzle. After fueling is complete, throw the bag in the garbage container at the pump and follow the same procedure as noted previously with credit card payment.
Let's be the first ones to do this to protect our people in Faribault and Northfield. Hopefully the rest of the state of Minnesota will catch on.
Let's be the first state to conquer this virus so others can follow.
George Gustafson and family
Faribault