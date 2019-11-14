To the editor:
Faribault Middle School simply gets better and better.
In 25 years of teaching, I have taught in many districts in several states; I have substitute taught in yet more school districts. Not all schools are the same. FMS is my first choice at which to substitute teach because all the adults -- staff and faculty -- work as a team toward a common goal (the academic, emotional, and behavioral development of all students).
Students seek out teachers for positive interactions. Staff help students cope with complicated issues. Teachers playfully joke with students in the halls. Secretaries, paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers, custodians -- remind students of manners and celebrate their successes. Just walking through the halls, one feels the support, the safeness, the shared smiles. Working with young adolescents is a challenge!
Everyone at FMS -- including the students -- should feel proud of the community they have created from the diversity of the population. I have subbed in most local area schools, but FMS is my favorite for I always feel welcome and valued. FMS you ARE the best!!
Claudia Vanderborght
Wanamingo Township